Panasonic has revealed a remarkably small and lightweight lens for close-up shooting, the Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro. At just 82mm long and a mere 298g, it’s about half the weight of comparable optics, and two-thirds of the length. Yet it’s still capable of delivering life-size magnification at its minimum focus distance of 20.4cm.

With its short telephoto focal length, the lens should also be a good choice for portrait photography.

Key features include dust- and splash-resistant construction for worry-free outdoor use, along with freeze-proofing to -10 °C. The aperture is made up of 9 curved blades for attractive bokeh.

Autofocus employs a new Dual Phase Linear Motor, which Panasonic says is key to the lens’s svelte dimensions. Promised benefits include silent focusing during video recording and minimal focus breathing.

Focus mode and distance limiter switches are placed on the side of the barrel. Credit: Andy Westlake

Optically, the lens employs 13 elements in 11 groups, including three aspherical, two extra-low dispersion glass, and one ultra-low dispersion glass element to maintain cross-frame sharpness and minimise colour fringing. The lens accepts 67mm filters, and a hood is supplied in the box.

The Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras and available for L-mount only. It’s due to be available on 24th January for £999.

Read our full review of the Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro full specifications

Price : £999

: £999 Filter Diameter : 67mm

: 67mm Lens Elements: 13

13 Groups : 11

: 11 Diaphragm blades : 9

: 9 Aperture : f/2.8 – f/22

: f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus: 20.4cm

20.4cm Length : 82mm

: 82mm Diameter : 73.6mm

: 73.6mm Weight : 298g

: 298g Lens Mount : L mount

: L mount Included accessories: Caps, hood

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

From Panasonic:

Panasonic Introduces the World’s Smallest and Lightest* Medium-telephoto Fixed Focal Length Macro Lens: LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 MACRO (S-E100)

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro on the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX camera. Credit: Andy Westlake

Wiesbaden, Germany, 8th January 2024: Panasonic is pleased to introduce the LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 MACRO (S-E100) lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

With a new optical design and a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor, the new LUMIX S 100mm is the world’s smallest and lightest* medium-telephoto fixed focal length macro lens, weighing approximately 298g. This lightweight, compact design allows for unrivalled mobility and flexibility in a variety of shooting scenarios. Benefitting from a new focus mechanism, the lens achieves superior tracking performance with fast and precise autofocus.

In addition to close-up life-size photography with its 100mm focal length, the new lens produces impressive portraits unique to medium-telephoto lenses, using its large aperture to capture images in high-resolution with stunning bokeh.

Moreover, the lens operates silently, thanks to the newly developed linear motor, and focus breathing is suppressed, making it ideal for capturing video. It also offers micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure changes, as well as the ability to choose between linear or nonlinear focus ring settings. These features have become hallmark characteristics of LUMIX S Series lenses.

LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 Macro will be available at the end of January 2024 with an RRP of £999 / €1099.

Main Features

The World’s Smallest and Lightest* Medium-Telephoto Fixed Focal Length Macro Lens

Advanced compact optical design featuring a new Double Focus System and a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor

Suitable for use in wide range of shooting situations thanks to its excellent mobility, such as close-up life-size photography or portraits unique to medium-telephoto lenses

High Resolution and Outstanding Photographic Performance with Fast and Precise Auto Focus

Boasts high resolution and superior photographic performance in every area, from the center of the image to the edges

Faithfully captures every detail of the subject while creating bokeh unique to medium-telephoto macro lenses

Fast and precise autofocus performance with excellent moving subject tracking and silent focusing

Enhancements in focus ring detection and control enables more precise focusing when shooting macro photography

Optimal Video Functionality for Video Production

Silent operation thanks to a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor

Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position

*As of January 8, 2024. Among interchangeable lenses for AF compatible full-frame mirrorless cameras, and macro lenses with a magnification ratio of 1:1 with a focal length of 90mm or more.