As well as its awards for best photographic kit of the year, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) runs EISA Maestro – its annual photo competition. Open to amateur and semi-professional photographers, this year’s theme was Street Life. Entrants could submit a Single picture or a Series of 5-8 pictures. The winning images from the 15 EISA countries were judged together and the winners of the International contest are as follows.

The Series winner was Otto Louter from the Netherlands, who wins €2,000 and the EISA Maestro 2025 Trophy. Guru Raju from India was second, while third-place went to Adam Ramjean from the UK. The Single winner was Marcin Zajda from Poland, who receives €1,000 and the EISA Maestro 2025 Trophy. The UK’s Rebecca Elliott was second, while Nikolaos Karampetakis from Greece was third. You can see Adam’s and Rebecca’s images in our UK winners article. Visit eisa.eu/maestro

EISA Maestro Series Winner – Otto Louter

Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter Image credit: Otto Louter

Otto’s photography began as a hobby during holidays. He says, ‘As a photographer, I find my focus on the street, constantly looking for magic. Doing research and having a plan helps to be able to work purposefully. However, sometimes going out without any plan yields unexpectedly good results. Getting lost in the city, that’s something I love to do. It allows me to observe life on the streets, with my camera always at hand to capture it. For this series, entitled On the Road, I went in search of people finding and following their way through the vast urban landscape of concrete, stone, glass and metal. People, captured in light and darkness, in shadow and form, in colour and contrast, their destination usually unknown to those around them. Open your eyes, use your imagination and let yourself be carried away on a journey to a beautiful destination, it costs nothing!’

Instagram: @ottolouter Website: www.ottolouter.com

EISA Maestro Series Second Place – Guru Raj

Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj Image credit: Guru Raj

Guru Raj is based in Hyderabad, with a deep-rooted interest in visual storytelling. He tells us: ‘As I navigated the bustling fish market, my lens sought stories hidden in the grit – where currency mingles with catch, and survival is priced by the kilo. The crumpled notes amid the fish spoke of hard-earned livelihoods, while the traders’ weathered faces reflected resilience shaped by tides of fortune and labor. Amidst rusted shipwrecks, I found a young gaze peering through decay… a symbol of defiance and dreams amid ruin. Each frame I captured revealed contrasts of life: decay and pride, struggle and grace, all coexisting in the chaos of the street. My camera became a quiet observer of these raw, unscripted truths.’

EISA Maestro Single Image Winner – Marcin Zajda

Image credit: Marcin Zajda

Marcin’s photography journey began 18 years ago with his first digital camera. He says, ‘This picture was taken on 15 July 2023, at Długi Targ in Gdansk with a Canon EOS 500D, Sigma 17-70mm lens, and NDx4 filter. The scene, an elderly woman in a wheelchair amid a blurred crowd, was captured on impulse. I quickly attached the filter to highlight her stillness, contrasting with the indifferent motion around her.’

Instagram: @photochamsin

EISA Maestro Single Image Third Place – Nikos Karampetakis

Image credit: Nikos Karampetakis

Nikos loves his work as a Professor in the Department of Mathematics at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. His hobby of photography began in 2016. He uses a Nikon Z6 and has taken part in photo exhibitions and contests, receiving several distinctions. He says, ‘This image, for me, is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to create warmth, purpose, and even moments of personal solace – as evidenced by the figure engrossed in a book – in the most unexpected and challenging public environments. It speaks to the universal drive to connect, to provide, and to find meaning, even when surrounded by solitude. This scene, both stark and profoundly human, encapsulates the enduring power of resilience and the unexpected beauty found in everyday acts of perseverance that define street life in all its forms.’

Instagram: @nikos_karampetakis Facebook: www.facebook.com/karampetakis

