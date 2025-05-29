Starting from tomorrow, Friday May 30th, Amateur Photography is organising its first Festival of Outdoor Photography, and it promises to be a really inspiring event if you are passionate about landscape, wildlife, street and travel photography.

The event takes place over three days from Friday to Sunday at the historic Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London – the RGS is close to the South Kensington Underground station and you can get full directions here.

We still have some last remaining discounted tickets available for either the full three days, or specific days. Click here, and get 25% off at checkout using the code FINAL25.

Below is a rundown of our headline speakers, according to genre. You can find the full agenda here.

Landscape photography

Charlie Waite. Charlie is one of the UK’s best-known and most eminent landscape photographers. He will be sharing his tips on making the most of natural light, so your landscape photography goes from being ‘good’ to great.

Charlie is one of the UK’s best-known and most eminent landscape photographers. He will be sharing his tips on making the most of natural light, so your landscape photography goes from being ‘good’ to great. Quintin Lake. Quintin completed an epic photo walk around the entire British coastline, so he will be sharing his insights and tips from this once-in-a-lifetime photography odyssey. He is also giving a workshop on how to organise your own photography expedition.

Quintin completed an epic photo walk around the entire British coastline, so he will be sharing his insights and tips from this once-in-a-lifetime photography odyssey. He is also giving a workshop on how to organise your own photography expedition. J osh Dury. Josh is the UK’s hottest young astrophotographers, so his talk and workshop are essential if you want to include the milky way and other awesome celestial objects in your landscape photography. He will be talking about common mistakes in ‘astro landscape’ photography and revealing his unique editing workflow.

Josh is the UK’s hottest young astrophotographers, so his talk and workshop are essential if you want to include the milky way and other awesome celestial objects in your landscape photography. He will be talking about common mistakes in ‘astro landscape’ photography and revealing his unique editing workflow. Liam Man. Liam is an expert in using drones to ‘light paint’ your landscapes, so they really stand out from the usual approaches. His main talk focusses on how to use drones to illuminate landscapes and night, while his workshop will reveal his highly effective and efficient editing workflow.

Become a master of natural light in landscapes, like Charlie Waite. Credit: Charlie Waite

Wildlife photography

Andrew Fusek Peters . No other photographer gets more wildlife images published in the national press so he is a real fount of wisdom for fans of this genre. Andrew will be talking about his latest book, Garden Safari, which shows you can get stunning wildlife images in your garden or local park; for his workshop, he will be giving tips for getting wildlife images published, and is happy to review any of your images you are keen to get published.

. No other photographer gets more wildlife images published in the national press so he is a real fount of wisdom for fans of this genre. Andrew will be talking about his latest book, Garden Safari, which shows you can get stunning wildlife images in your garden or local park; for his workshop, he will be giving tips for getting wildlife images published, and is happy to review any of your images you are keen to get published. Tesni Ward. If bird photography is your passion, Tesni is another must-see. She is an OM System Ambassador too. Tesni will discuss some of the most common mistakes in bird photography in her main talk, while also sharing her gear tips and advice in her workshop.

If bird photography is your passion, Tesni is another must-see. She is an OM System Ambassador too. Tesni will discuss some of the most common mistakes in bird photography in her main talk, while also sharing her gear tips and advice in her workshop. Tim Flach. Tim is a world-famous master of beautifully executed animal portraiture. He will be revealing how to evoke empathy in animal portraiture in his main talk.

Tim is a world-famous master of beautifully executed animal portraiture. He will be revealing how to evoke empathy in animal portraiture in his main talk. Harry Skeggs. Another highly regarded young photography, Harry will be discussing how he captured some of his jaw-dropping wildlife images, and will then be giving advice on the best kit for wildlife photography in his workshop.

Another highly regarded young photography, Harry will be discussing how he captured some of his jaw-dropping wildlife images, and will then be giving advice on the best kit for wildlife photography in his workshop. Emily Endean. If sea and coastal photography are you thing, you’ll definitely want to hear Emily. A highly creative coastal photography, Emily will be revealing her unique way of walking and sharing some creative ideas and suggestions, while her workshop will focus on the more practical aspects, including shooting safely IN the sea!

If sea and coastal photography are you thing, you’ll definitely want to hear Emily. A highly creative coastal photography, Emily will be revealing her unique way of walking and sharing some creative ideas and suggestions, while her workshop will focus on the more practical aspects, including shooting safely IN the sea! Rachel Bigsby. If you are looking to give your wildlife images something extra, Rachel will be discussing her uniquely artistic approach to wildlife, and showing how to really do your wildlife images justice with editing software.

Fighting goldfinces, photo: Andrew Fusek Peters

Travel photography

Chris Coe. Chris is the co-founder of Travel Photographer of the Year, the biggest and most prestigious travel photo contest in the world. He will be sharing exclusive tips for success in the competition, including how to avoid common mistakes, and then revealing more about how to submit a successful portfolio in his workshop.

Chris is the co-founder of Travel Photographer of the Year, the biggest and most prestigious travel photo contest in the world. He will be sharing exclusive tips for success in the competition, including how to avoid common mistakes, and then revealing more about how to submit a successful portfolio in his workshop. Jordan Banks. This widely published and much in-demand travel photographer will explain how you get can your travel photography to pay for itself, and sharing tips for shooting in some of the most demanding parts of the world.

This widely published and much in-demand travel photographer will explain how you get can your travel photography to pay for itself, and sharing tips for shooting in some of the most demanding parts of the world. Bella Falk. Another widely published travel photographer and tour leader, Bella will reveal how to be a more ethical travel photographer, and will then do a portfolio review of your travel images in her workshop.

Another widely published travel photographer and tour leader, Bella will reveal how to be a more ethical travel photographer, and will then do a portfolio review of your travel images in her workshop. Rebecca Douglas. Rebecca is a travel and wildlife photographer with a strong environmental awareness. Don’t miss her talk on how a lightweight, agile setup fuels immersive visual storytelling and deepens the exploration of connections between people and place.

Rebecca is a travel and wildlife photographer with a strong environmental awareness. Don’t miss her talk on how a lightweight, agile setup fuels immersive visual storytelling and deepens the exploration of connections between people and place. Nori Jemil. Nori will use her book, The Travel Photographer’s Way by Bradt Guides, to explore why versatility is key to being a successful travel photographer. She will also be explaining how to prepare for an overseas travel-photography trip.

Nori will use her book, The Travel Photographer’s Way by Bradt Guides, to explore why versatility is key to being a successful travel photographer. She will also be explaining how to prepare for an overseas travel-photography trip. Deborah Ireland. Deborah, an eminent photography historian, will be discussing some of the highly influential Victorian travel photographers associated with the Royal Geographical Society, principally John Thompson – the first person to photograph Angkor Wat.

Learn how to make your travel photography pay for itself. Credit: Jordan Banks

Street photography

Nick Turpin. One of the most creative street photographers in the UK, Nick will discuss new approaches to street photography, and is also running an educational and engaging photo walk.

One of the most creative street photographers in the UK, Nick will discuss new approaches to street photography, and is also running an educational and engaging photo walk. Jovis Leigh Howieson and Adam Ramjean. This dynamic duo will share practical techniques, personal experiences, and creative approaches to help you see the streets with from different perspectives – and elevate your photographic storytelling

This dynamic duo will share practical techniques, personal experiences, and creative approaches to help you see the streets with from different perspectives – and elevate your photographic storytelling Peter Dench . A regular contributor to the national press and a prolific author and educator, Peter will be leading a photo walk around South Kensington and revealing more about his documentary photography trips to Russia and Ukraine. Get Denched!

. A regular contributor to the national press and a prolific author and educator, Peter will be leading a photo walk around South Kensington and revealing more about his documentary photography trips to Russia and Ukraine. Get Denched! Damien Demolder. Join Damien, a former editor of AP and a highly accomplished street photographer, on his photo walks, where he will pay particular attention to making the most of natural light.



Master the street on our varied photo walks. Photo credit: Damien Demolder.

In addition to this engrossing speaker list, we will also be holding round-table discussions, giving an insight into how we produce Amateur Photographer and much more. You can also check out the latest products from a varied range of exhibitors and retailers, including Fujifilm, Sigma, Camera Centre and more. See you at the Festival!