To celebrate the centenary of the first Leica I camera, a special milestone in the company’s history, Leica has announced a selection of exclusive, special-edition cameras under the name “100 Years of Leica”.



Four special editions were announced today in Wetzlar: the Leica D-Lux 8 compact zoom, Sofort 2 hybrid instant camera, Trinovid binoculars, and the full-frame Leica M11-D set featuring two lenses, the Anastigmat-M 50 f/3.5 and Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH lens.

34_Spring Fair / Frühjahrsmesse Leipzig, 1925 Photo credit: Archive of Leica Camera AG

The trailblazing compact, Leica I, was announced at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. From there, it became the first mass-produced 35mm Leica camera, with its portable design, it revolutionised photography and redefined how people document their lives and surroundings. Favoured by photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa and André Kertész, the Leica I has played an important part in the birth of modern photojournalism and fine art photography.

The Leica M11-D 100 Years of Leica set is not just notable because of its special edition design, but among the 100 units made, the millionth Leica M-Camera ever manufactured will be released too. This landmark Leica M11-D with #6000000 serial number will be exhibited alongside the #126, the very first series-produced Leica I at the Leitz Park’s Leica Welt.

Leica D-LUX 8 100 Years of Leica special edition. Image: Leica

The 100 Years of Leica edition Leica D-Lux 8 is available for £1,600, and the Leica SOFORT 2 will retail at £425; both cameras, alongside the Leica Trinovid 10×40 binoculars for £2,350 (limited, 100 units) are available worldwide from Leica stores and online. Whereas the Leica M11-D set with the Anastigmat-M 50 f/3.5 and Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH lenses (also limited to 100 units) will be available in spring 2026, exclusively in select Leica Stores.

The Leica M11-D 100 years of Leica special edition. Image credit: Leica

The 100 Leica stories book which celebrates the history and groundbreaking technical achievements of Leica is published in two languages, German and English, and goes on sale on 26 June in Germany and 14 July internationally for £50.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.