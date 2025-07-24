The first series-produced Leica camera celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and Leica has been hard at work to make this occasion even more memorable with a series of new product releases. The latest addition to the anniversary year launch includes the newest Leica SL3-S camera and five lens kit options, with fast zooms and primes available in the selection.

The high-end full-frame mirrorless Leica SL3-S was introduced at the start of 2025, is primarily designed for professional photographers shooting both stills and video. It features a 24MP sensor and shoots 30 frames per second continuously, making it the fastest Leica yet.

If you have been itching to get your hands on the SL3-S, and you also happen to be a first-time Leica buyer, then these kit deals are especially tailored for you. Take this example: the SL3-S body costs $5,665 /£4,500, while the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH sells for $3,205 /£2,460 so going for the kit version, you end up saving $875 / £980.

Leica SL3-S with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. lens. Image:Leica

Leica SL3-S Vario Kit withVario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. lens. Image: Leica

Leica SL3-S Vario Kit with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. and Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. lenses. Image: Leica

Leica SL3-S Prime Kit with Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. lens. Image: Leica

Leica SL3-S Prime Kit with Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. lens. Image: Leica

Vario kits:

SL3-S with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. for $7,995 / £5,980

SL3-S with Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. for $6,495 / £5,590

SL3-S with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. and Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. for $10,995 / £7,950

Prime kits:

SL3-S with Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. for $7,395 /£5,460

SL3-S with Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. for $7,195 /£5,375

