With landscape photography remaining one of the most popular genres – whatever kind of camera you use – it’s a key part of our forthcoming Festival of Outdoor Photography in London at the end of the month.

Emily Endean’s talk and workshop will be a particular pull for landscape photography fans, as she’s carved out a reputation as one of the UK’s best coast and seascape photographers.

Emily will be sharing some of her favourite destinations for seascape photography

A full-time landscape photographer since 2022, Emily specialises in running workshops, selling prints and shooting commercial commissions for a wide range of brands. She is a regular contributor to AP and other prestigious publications and has been honoured in national competitions like Landscape Photographer of the Year and the British Photography Awards.

Emily Endean, doing what she loves

As a member of the Guild of Photographers, she’s also won many awards in monthly and annual competitions. We caught up with Emily to get a curtain raiser for her talk and workshop.

The art of seascapes

‘My main talk will be exploring the art of seascape photography, and what that means to me, sharing lots of creative ideas’ Emily explains. ‘So, I will cover shooting the sea from the shoreline, but also going out in the water to shoot the actual waves, etc. I’ve got some great images from doing this, so I will be sharing some of my pictures that take people on a bit of a journey.

Emily is a specialist in getting great shots of the coast from in the actual sea

This will explain not just my creative process but also how to shoot from the water, my thought processes and the camera kit I use. People attending my talk will get lots of fresh perspectives on coastal and seascape photography and I will also be sharing some tips on developing your own style… So many people are doing landscape photography these days but once you have found your niche and your passion, your work will really shine through.’

Emily’s talk and workshop will help you develop a recognisable style

Rise and shine

As Emily will explain, you also need to be dedicated, especially as this type of landscape photography can involve getting up at dawn, whether to capture memorable sunrises or just to take advantage of great light. ‘I am lucky to be able to combine my passion for photography with my job, but yes, it can be tough getting up at 4.30am, though I aways get some value from the shoot. It gets a bit easier after the summer solstice, however!’

Sunset is easier, but sunrise shots require dedication!

Safety first

Emily is also running a workshop, where she will talk in more detail about her choice of equipment, particularly when shooting IN the water. ‘Health and safety is really important here. The main thing is being aware and getting to ‘know’ the ocean. I grew up in Bournemouth, so the sea has always been part of my life, and although the south coast isn’t too tidal, I always check before heading out.

Even if shooting in fairly placid locations, getting to ‘know’ the sea is really important for safety reasons

Another key thing is to observe the sea before venturing into it. As well as essential safety tips, people attending my workshop can find out more about my choice of camera, lens and protective equipment, how to look after it, and also some of my favourite destinations for seascape photography. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask me questions too!’

Whether you shoot from the sea or on dry land, Emily’s seascape photography talks and workshops are a must

