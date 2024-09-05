While it may be an also-ran in the smartphone market, and facing a stiff fight with its formerly world-conquering TVs and audio products, Sony is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to cameras and lenses.

We review a lot of cameras here at AP, and our testing team is notoriously tough to impress, but it gave five stars to the Sony Alpha A7 IV, labelling it ‘strong in every regard’ and giving it our coveted five-star award.

You can now save big on the camera at Amazon UK and US, with a 24-70mm Sony kit lens thrown in.

Detail changes include the addition of the external white balance sensor previously seen in the Alpha 1, but the loss of an infra-red remote control receiver (previously found on the front of the handgrip)

Sony Alpha A7 IV key specifications

The Alpha A7 IV excels in the most important areas, namely high-resolution image quality and superb autofocus with extremely capable subject recognition. It has other attractions too:

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

To conclude, it is an impressively well-rounded and highly capable camera.

Check out the £2099 Amazon deal below, which includes the versatile 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 kit lens!

Meanwhile Amazon US is offering it for $2298 with the lens, again a good saving.

Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses, too.