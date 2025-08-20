Ricoh has announced the new Ricoh GR IV, an update to the Ricoh GR III, and a very appealing looking camera, with a 26MP APS-C CMOS sensor, 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, fast focusing, including snap shot shooting, and a truly pocketable compact camera body. There’s just one thing that puts me off buying this camera, the price. It’s available for $1499 / £1199. This makes the older model the one I’d go for while it’s still available. You can watch our video below to find out what’s new, how it performs, and more.

At a glance

  • 26MP APS-C BSI CMOS sensor
  • 18.3mm f/2.8 lens (28mm equivalent)
  • 5-axis In-body image stabilisation (IBIS)
  • 3inch touch-screen (non-tilting)
  • FullHD video recording

Ricoh GR IV Sample Photos:

Ricoh GR IV monochrome street sample image
Ricoh GR IV monochrome street sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
RICOH GR IV · f/2.8 · 1/1000s · 18.3mm · ISO400
Ricoh GR IV bike and pedestrian sample image
Ricoh GR IV bike and pedestrian sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
RICOH GR IV · f/16 · 1/20s · 18.3mm · ISO640
Ricoh GR IV moving cyclist sample image
Ricoh GR IV moving cyclist sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
RICOH GR IV · f/13 · 1/60s · 18.3mm · ISO640
Ricoh GR IV seated figure street sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
Ricoh GR IV seated figure street sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
RICOH GR IV · f/2.8 · 1/1250s · 18.3mm · ISO320
Ricoh GR IV street guitarist sample image
Ricoh GR IV street guitarist sample image. Image credit: Matty Graham
RICOH GR IV · f/2.8 · 1/2500s · 18.3mm · ISO320

