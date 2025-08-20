Ricoh has announced the new Ricoh GR IV, an update to the Ricoh GR III, and a very appealing looking camera, with a 26MP APS-C CMOS sensor, 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, fast focusing, including snap shot shooting, and a truly pocketable compact camera body. There’s just one thing that puts me off buying this camera, the price. It’s available for $1499 / £1199. This makes the older model the one I’d go for while it’s still available. You can watch our video below to find out what’s new, how it performs, and more.
At a glance
- 26MP APS-C BSI CMOS sensor
- 18.3mm f/2.8 lens (28mm equivalent)
- 5-axis In-body image stabilisation (IBIS)
- 3inch touch-screen (non-tilting)
- FullHD video recording
Ricoh GR IV Sample Photos:
