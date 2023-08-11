To celebrate Skyscraper Appreciation Day, Adobe partnered with landscape photographer and creator Andrea Astarita to reimagine how iconic skylines around the UK would look like in the future with Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill. This AI-powered tool allows users to create, add to, remove or replace images using simple text prompts.
Among the reimagined city skylines include famous landmarks including the Shard skyscraper in London and the SEC Armadillo auditorium in Glasgow. Other selected cities whose skylines got a makeover are Manchester, Belfast, and Newcastle.
Want to find out more about Generative Fill and even try using it to reimagine the skyline of your own city? Find out how in this short guide on how to use Generative Fill.
