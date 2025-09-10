OM System has introduced a new, large-aperture professional telephoto zoom. The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro, to give it its full, tortuous name, provides a 100-400mm equivalent range. It also boasts optical image stabilisation and compatibility with teleconverters for even longer reach. As a result, it’s not a replacement for the existing 40-150mm F2.8 Pro, but a higher-spec upgrade.

At a glance:

$3699 / £2999

100-400mm equivalent range

7-stop image stabilisation

0.5x equivalent magnification

IP53 weathersealing

225.8mm long, 1250g

Micro Four Thirds mount

Optically, the lens uses a complex design with 21 elements in 13 groups, with plenty of exotic glass employed to maximise edge-to-edge sharpness and minimise colour fringing. Like all the firm’s Pro-series lenses, it’s sealed against dust and water with an IP 53 rating, and is freezeproof to -10°C. Both zooming and focusing are internal.

The optical stabilisation system is rated for at least 5 stops of shake reduction, increasing to 7 stops on high-end bodies like the OM-1 Mark II that fully support Sync IS. Close-up shooting is available too, giving 0.5x equivalent magnification, thanks to a minimum focus distance of just 78cm. Physically, the lens is 225.8mm long and weighs 1250g with its removable tripod mount, which features an Arca-Swiss shoe.

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO is set to be available from 6th October 2025 for £2,999.

We’ve been able to test the lens in advance of its official launch, and it’s very impressive indeed. Read our full review:

OM System 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro weathersealing. Image credit: OM System

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro full specifications

Price £2999 Filter Diameter 72mm Lens Elements 21 (2HR, 3 E-HR, 1ED, 2 Super-ED, 1EDA) Groups 13 Diaphragm blades 9 Aperture f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 0.78m Length 225.8mm Diameter 91.4mm Weight 1075g; 1250g with tripod ring Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Included accessories Hood, caps case

From OM System:

Introducing the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO

An Unparalleled Super Telephoto Zoom Lens that delivers one-of-a-kind photographic experiences by covering a wide 100-400mm (35mm equivalent) focal range with a constant F2.8 aperture

OM System 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro in use. Image credit: OM System

LONDON, UK September 10, 2025 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO. Designed in full compliance with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, this model proudly joins the OM SYSTEM line of imaging products.

This large-diameter super telephoto zoom lens features a constant F2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range with a 100-400mm equivalent1 focal length that goes up to 800mm equivalent1 (when using the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 2x Teleconverter MC-20), offering truly unique photographic experiences.

This model delivers excellent resolution across the entire zoom range that only the PRO series and its culmination of cutting-edge optical technologies can provide. It is compatible with 5-axis sync IS (up to 7.0 steps of compensation) for powerful support during handheld super telephoto shooting. With a maximum image magnification of 0.5x equivalent1, it also offers superb close-up photography capabilities. This high-performance super telephoto zoom lens is designed to meet the demands of photographers across a wide range of genres, from sweeping natural landscapes to fast-moving birds, elusive wildlife to detailed macro shooting. This lens is sold on order basis.

Key Features of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO:

One-of-a-kind high image quality, large-diameter super telephoto zoom lens offering 100-400mm, F2.8 equivalent with the lens alone, and up to 800mm, F5.6 equivalent when using the 2x teleconverter

5-axis sync IS for easy handheld shooting with up to 7.0 steps of shutter speed compensation

Excellent reliability and operation that supports shooting even in harsh natural environments

At OM SYSTEM, we have always been a pioneer in optical design. From the beginning, M.ZUIKO lenses have symbolized precision, quality, and reliability. With a heritage dating back to 19363, we continue to innovate for the photographers of tomorrow. The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO is a true innovation, offering unmatched range, speed, and portability across a vast array of photographic genres.

Pricing & availability for M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200MM F2.8 IS PRO:

The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO will be available from 6th October 2025, at a suggested retail price of £2,999

Detailed product specifications for the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO

Please see the OM SYSTEM website for detailed product specifications:

https://explore.omsystem.com/m-zuiko-ed-50-200mm-f2-8-is-pro