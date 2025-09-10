OM System has introduced a new, large-aperture professional telephoto zoom. The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro, to give it its full, tortuous name, provides a 100-400mm equivalent range. It also boasts optical image stabilisation and compatibility with teleconverters for even longer reach. As a result, it’s not a replacement for the existing 40-150mm F2.8 Pro, but a higher-spec upgrade.
At a glance:
- $3699 / £2999
- 100-400mm equivalent range
- 7-stop image stabilisation
- 0.5x equivalent magnification
- IP53 weathersealing
- 225.8mm long, 1250g
- Micro Four Thirds mount
Optically, the lens uses a complex design with 21 elements in 13 groups, with plenty of exotic glass employed to maximise edge-to-edge sharpness and minimise colour fringing. Like all the firm’s Pro-series lenses, it’s sealed against dust and water with an IP 53 rating, and is freezeproof to -10°C. Both zooming and focusing are internal.
The optical stabilisation system is rated for at least 5 stops of shake reduction, increasing to 7 stops on high-end bodies like the OM-1 Mark II that fully support Sync IS. Close-up shooting is available too, giving 0.5x equivalent magnification, thanks to a minimum focus distance of just 78cm. Physically, the lens is 225.8mm long and weighs 1250g with its removable tripod mount, which features an Arca-Swiss shoe.
The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO is set to be available from 6th October 2025 for £2,999.
We’ve been able to test the lens in advance of its official launch, and it’s very impressive indeed. Read our full review:
OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro full specifications
|Price
|£2999
|Filter Diameter
|72mm
|Lens Elements
|21 (2HR, 3 E-HR, 1ED, 2 Super-ED, 1EDA)
|Groups
|13
|Diaphragm blades
|9
|Aperture
|f/2.8 – f/22
|Minimum focus
|0.78m
|Length
|225.8mm
|Diameter
|91.4mm
|Weight
|1075g; 1250g with tripod ring
|Lens Mount
|Micro Four Thirds
|Included accessories
|Hood, caps case
From OM System:
Introducing the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO
An Unparalleled Super Telephoto Zoom Lens that delivers one-of-a-kind photographic experiences by covering a wide 100-400mm (35mm equivalent) focal range with a constant F2.8 aperture
LONDON, UK September 10, 2025 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO. Designed in full compliance with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, this model proudly joins the OM SYSTEM line of imaging products.
This large-diameter super telephoto zoom lens features a constant F2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range with a 100-400mm equivalent1 focal length that goes up to 800mm equivalent1 (when using the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 2x Teleconverter MC-20), offering truly unique photographic experiences.
This model delivers excellent resolution across the entire zoom range that only the PRO series and its culmination of cutting-edge optical technologies can provide. It is compatible with 5-axis sync IS (up to 7.0 steps of compensation) for powerful support during handheld super telephoto shooting. With a maximum image magnification of 0.5x equivalent1, it also offers superb close-up photography capabilities. This high-performance super telephoto zoom lens is designed to meet the demands of photographers across a wide range of genres, from sweeping natural landscapes to fast-moving birds, elusive wildlife to detailed macro shooting. This lens is sold on order basis.
Key Features of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO:
- One-of-a-kind high image quality, large-diameter super telephoto zoom lens offering 100-400mm, F2.8 equivalent with the lens alone, and up to 800mm, F5.6 equivalent when using the 2x teleconverter
- 5-axis sync IS for easy handheld shooting with up to 7.0 steps of shutter speed compensation
- Excellent reliability and operation that supports shooting even in harsh natural environments
At OM SYSTEM, we have always been a pioneer in optical design. From the beginning, M.ZUIKO lenses have symbolized precision, quality, and reliability. With a heritage dating back to 19363, we continue to innovate for the photographers of tomorrow. The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO is a true innovation, offering unmatched range, speed, and portability across a vast array of photographic genres.
Pricing & availability for M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200MM F2.8 IS PRO:
The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO will be available from 6th October 2025, at a suggested retail price of £2,999
Detailed product specifications for the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS PRO
Please see the OM SYSTEM website for detailed product specifications:
