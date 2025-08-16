From thousands of incredible images, the finalists of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 competition have been revealed! Photographers were invited to submit to variety of categories including wildlife, fine art and conservation, celebrating the ocean’s beauty and the urgent need to protect it. Winners will be announced in September 2025.

This year’s submissions include extraordinary moments of wild ocean wonder, such as a marine iguana ‘mid-sneeze’, a troupe of skeleton shrimps that has colonised a gorgonian coral, and a spaceship-like jellyfish that appears to be departing Earth’s atmosphere.

Image: Andrew Sullivan Haskins / Ocean Photographer of the Year

Our species’ connection with the ocean is celebrated in the Human Connection and Adventure categories with images of audacious surfers in huge waves, bold divers in cavernous systems and artisanal fishers resurrecting traditional fishing methods.

That same human connection is challenged by images that highlight our impact on the ocean. Subjects include climate change-induced coral bleaching, the effects of plastic pollution on marine mammals and the killing of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, in a hunt known as the grindadráp.

Category winners, along with the overall Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025, will be announced in September.

Image: Ben Thouard / Ocean Photographer of the Year

Ocean Photographer of the Year Director, Will Harrison, said: “In the midst of a deepening climate and biodiversity crisis on our blue planet, ocean photography has never been more important. These images are far more than just beautiful – they are powerful visual testaments to what we stand to lose, and they remind us of the urgent need for protection. Ocean Photographer of the Year continues to be a vital platform for sharing critical stories from above and below the waterline. We’re in awe of this year’s finalists and look forward to revealing the winners to the world next month. Their work has the power to inspire change.”

Image: Jade Hoksbergen / Ocean Photographer of the Year

Image: Sho Otani / Ocean Photographer of the Year

Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain.

