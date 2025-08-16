From thousands of incredible images, the finalists of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 competition have been revealed! Photographers were invited to submit to variety of categories including wildlife, fine art and conservation, celebrating the ocean’s beauty and the urgent need to protect it. Winners will be announced in September 2025.

This year’s submissions include extraordinary moments of wild ocean wonder, such as a marine iguana ‘mid-sneeze’, a troupe of skeleton shrimps that has colonised a gorgonian coral, and a spaceship-like jellyfish that appears to be departing Earth’s atmosphere.

"Inside the world’s largest albatross colony at one of the most remote locations on the planet, a specially trained technician from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP) carefully weaves their way through thousands of albatross chicks while carrying a large ghost net," says Sullivan-Haskins. "During their gruelling nineteen-day mission, the team removed more than 70,000 pounds of marine debris from this critically important wildlife habitat ensuring that these young albatross chicks will have a better chance at survival. Over the past four years PMDP has removed more than one million pounds of marine debris from Papahānaumokuākea. This is action-based conservation at its finest."
Our species’ connection with the ocean is celebrated in the Human Connection and Adventure categories with images of audacious surfers in huge waves, bold divers in cavernous systems and artisanal fishers resurrecting traditional fishing methods.

That same human connection is challenged by images that highlight our impact on the ocean. Subjects include climate change-induced coral bleaching, the effects of plastic pollution on marine mammals and the killing of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, in a hunt known as the grindadráp.

Category winners, along with the overall Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025, will be announced in September.

“A rough day at Nazaré,” says Thouard. “The wind was blowing from the north which makes the surf tricky. Not many surfers went out, but Justine Dupont and Eric Rebiere, who I was there to shoot, decided to give it a try. It was the end of the afternoon; the light was interesting from the beach instead as from the usual cliff view. It was hard to shoot anything because of the big sets and the saltwater in the air. But, eventually, this moment happened.”
Ocean Photographer of the Year Director, Will Harrison, said: “In the midst of a deepening climate and biodiversity crisis on our blue planet, ocean photography has never been more important. These images are far more than just beautiful – they are powerful visual testaments to what we stand to lose, and they remind us of the urgent need for protection. Ocean Photographer of the Year continues to be a vital platform for sharing critical stories from above and below the waterline. We’re in awe of this year’s finalists and look forward to revealing the winners to the world next month. Their work has the power to inspire change.”

"This image features a tiny juvenile candy crab, measuring a mere centimetre in size and perched on her pink coral mattress, which is also her favourite source of nutrition," says Hoksbergen. "This dinky but stunning crustacean evades predators and spectators alike not only due to its miniature stature, but its camouflage. The candy crab is a true hidden gem beneath the waves of the Tañon Strait in the Philippines, where this image was taken."
"Capturing an image of a cardinal fish spawning at night seemed like an impossible task - it is a fleeting moment," says Otani. "On this day, in my third season of filming, I carefully approached the fish and positioned myself directly above it to avoid disturbing it, and was able to capture the scene. It was like a volcano bursting with life. During the shoot, I felt as if the mystery of life was finally revealed to me, and that if we remembered how to respect nature, it would surely accept us again."
Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain.

