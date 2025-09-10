Nikon has revealed the first camera to come out of its acquisition of pro cine camera maker RED. The Nikon ZR is a compact-bodied, full-frame cinema camera, in a similar vein to the Sony FX2/FX3 or Canon EOS C50. But it takes a slightly different tack, with the aim of being a standalone camera that can readily be used hand-held without any additional rig.

To this end, Nikon has fitted the camera with an unusually large 4in, 3.07m-dot screen, while enabling internal 6K 60p raw video recording, with the idea being that you won’t need to use an external monitor / recorder. It’s also promising high-quality directional audio through the use of Nokia OZO Audio technology, supported by internal 32-bit float audio recording. To round things off, the camera also includes 5-axis in-body image stabilisation.

Nikon has built the ZR using the same 24MP partially-stacked CMOS sensor as the Z6III. This supports 6K 60p RAW using the full sensor width, and 4K 120P RAW with a 1.5x (DX) crop. Full HD recording is available at 240fps.

Top-plate controls are designed for video shooting. Image credit: Nikon

Raw video can be recorded in 12-bit colour via its R3D NE (‘Nikon Edition’) raw format, or 10-bit in N-RAW. When using R3D NE, the camera is claimed to deliver 15+ stops of dynamic range, and has a Dual Base ISO of 800 and 6400.

The ZR also incorporates RED’s colour science, including the Log3G10 curve for extended dynamic range and the REDWideGamutRGB colour space. Up to 10 LUTs can be uploaded to visualise colour output, while Cinematic Presets are available for those who require finished footage out-of-camera.

The back of the camera is dominated by the huge 4in touchscreen. Image credit: Nikon

Nikon is claiming continuous recording times of 125min on external power, or 95min from a single battery. A fanless heat dissipation pathway enables silent operation and weather-sealed construction. The ZR also employs the same proven autofocus system as in the Z6III, including subject detection for 9 different kinds of subject.

Another noteworthy new feature is a digital hot shoe that will allow wireless connection of compatible microphones. This is complemented by a new ME-D10 digital shotgun microphone, which is compatible with 32-bit float audio recording.

Nikon ME-D10 digital shotgun microphone. Image credit: Nikon

A couple of design decision are sure to give pause for thought, however. Firstly, the ZR doesn’t have a full-size HDMI connector, but employs the micro type instead. Secondly, it has dual card slots, but while the main one is CFexpress Type B, the secondary slot is microSD. Clearly, both choices have been made to keep the size as small as possible.

One thing that can’t be questioned, though, is the startlingly low price, with the Nikon set to cost just $2199 / £2199 body-only when it goes on sale at the end of October.

From Nikon / RED:

NIKON | RED INTRODUCES ZR: THE ALL-IN-ONE Z CINEMA CAMERA

Nikon ZR with 24-70mm F4 lens. Image credit: Nikon

