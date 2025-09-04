When they say a picture is worth a thousand words, perhaps they weren’t thinking of the Nikon Zf, but it surely seems apt this time, as Nikon is introducing a new Silver version of the Nikon Zf, one of Nikon’s best cameras. Nikon Zf cameras will also receive a firmware update (due at some point in 2025) to add a simulated film grain option to the camera.



In fact, if you look at the images provided by Nikon (above and below), it looks like they’re switched the film grain feature on when taking these photos. The Nikon Zf silver edition will be available from $2,199.95, £2,299.00(UK), €2,599.00 (ROI), with sales starting in September. In the US, there’s a $2,299.95* price for the new premium exterior options. Three new secondary colours will also be available for the original Zf Black at a later date.

Close-up of the Nikon Zf silver. Image: Nikon

The Nikon Zf at a glance:

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x EVF

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

From Nikon: Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the release of a new silver edition of the full-frame/FX-format Nikon Z f mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z f combines a timeless design inspired by an iconic Nikon film camera with the superior performance of a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Three new Premium Exterior*1, color options will also be available, providing more choices for users to customize the color of their Z f camera body*. Additionally, the Zf will support a new Film Grain feature that adds grain to photos and videos, further expanding creative possibilities.

Nikon Zf Silver, all colour options. Image credit: Nikon

Designed to resemble the silver plating on film-era cameras like the Nikon F, the metallic texture creates an authentic feel suited to the premium, full-frame retro design. Three new Premium Exteriors color options have been added: Cognac Brown, Teal Blue, and Mauve Pink – all with an embossed texture. These are subtle, yet elegant tones that complement the silver body, providing more options for customizing the exterior of the camera than ever before. In addition to the three colors, Moss Green, Stone Gray, Sepia Brown are available –allowing for six color variations in total. Additionally, the sophisticated design will help inspire users every time they pick up the camera.

Nikon Zf silver and Cognac brown. Image: Nikon

A Film Grain Feature for Film-Like Expression

A future firmware update for the Nikon Z f will offer the new Film Grain feature, which adds grain to photos and videos. Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size (3 options) and strength (6 options). By combining this feature with Imaging Recipes, (downloadable imaging presets created by Nikon and creators) and Picture Controls, users will enjoy film-like expression tailored to their personal and creative style. This update is scheduled for release within 2025.

Price and Availability

The new Nikon Z f Silver Edition will be available in late September for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,199.95, or $2,299.95* for the new premium exterior options. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, *please visit nikonusa.com.

Nikon Zf silver and black. Image: Nikon

