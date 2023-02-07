Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S and Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8. The Z 85mm F1.2 S is a professional portrait lens Nikon describes as ideal for fashion and fine-art portraiture, as well as editorial and event portraits while the Z 26mm F2.8 is highlighted as the slimmest full-frame wide-angle lens in the Nikon Z line-up, which would make it a fitting choice for street and landscape photography. Both also include features that would make them attractive to videographers.
The Z 85mm F1.2 S and Z 26mm F2.8 will be available to buy from March 2023 with the Z 85mm F1.2 S lens priced at £2,999/ $2,799.95/ €3,499 and the Z 26mm F2.8 lens priced at £529/ $499.95/ €619.
Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S key features:
- 85 mm focal length.
- F1.2 maximum aperture.
- The 11-blade rounded aperture and optical design for bokeh with no fringing.
- S-Line optics.
- Specialised lens elements and Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat control light dispersion to prevent ghosting, reflections, and flare.
- Multi-focusing system.
- Quiet autofocus and stable aperture control for video.
- Functions can be assigned to the L-Fn button and clickless control ring.
- The body is extensively sealed at the barrel joints and buttons—and a rubber gasket prevents dust, dirt, or moisture from entering the lens mount.
Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 key features:
- 26 mm wide-angle pancake prime lens (39 mm equivalent on DX-format cameras) with f/2.8 aperture.
- Weighs 125 g (approx.) and measures 23.5 mm (approx.) long.
- Minimum focus distance of 20 cm and the wide aperture for bokeh.
- Made of metal, the lens barrel and all moving parts are sealed to prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.
- A wide field of view and suppressed focus breathing for video.
- Customisable control ring: It can be set to control ISO, aperture, exposure compensation, and more.
- 52 mm filters can be attached to the included bayonet lens hood.
