Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S and Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8. The Z 85mm F1.2 S is a professional portrait lens Nikon describes as ideal for fashion and fine-art portraiture, as well as editorial and event portraits while the Z 26mm F2.8 is highlighted as the slimmest full-frame wide-angle lens in the Nikon Z line-up, which would make it a fitting choice for street and landscape photography. Both also include features that would make them attractive to videographers.

The Z 85mm F1.2 S and Z 26mm F2.8 will be available to buy from March 2023 with the Z 85mm F1.2 S lens priced at £2,999/ $2,799.95/ €3,499 and the Z 26mm F2.8 lens priced at £529/ $499.95/ €619.

Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S key features:

85 mm focal length.

F1.2 maximum aperture.

The 11-blade rounded aperture and optical design for bokeh with no fringing.

S-Line optics.

Specialised lens elements and Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat control light dispersion to prevent ghosting, reflections, and flare.

Multi-focusing system.

Quiet autofocus and stable aperture control for video.

Functions can be assigned to the L-Fn button and clickless control ring.

The body is extensively sealed at the barrel joints and buttons—and a rubber gasket prevents dust, dirt, or moisture from entering the lens mount.

Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 key features:

26 mm wide-angle pancake prime lens (39 mm equivalent on DX-format cameras) with f/2.8 aperture.

Weighs 125 g (approx.) and measures 23.5 mm (approx.) long.

Minimum focus distance of 20 cm and the wide aperture for bokeh.

Made of metal, the lens barrel and all moving parts are sealed to prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.

A wide field of view and suppressed focus breathing for video.

Customisable control ring: It can be set to control ISO, aperture, exposure compensation, and more.

52 mm filters can be attached to the included bayonet lens hood.

