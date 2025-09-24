This afternoon in Munich, the wraps came off the latest Xiaomi 15T range. Continuing their collaboration with Leica, both the Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T feature a triple lens array on the back with Leica Summilux lenses.



If you are not familiar, the T series is home to Xiaomi’s midrange smartphones, topped by only the flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which we found makes a perfect camera phone for photographers.

Xiaomi 15T Pro key features:

Triple Leica-branded camera set-up

50MP main camera ƒ/1.62, OIS, PDAF, 23mm equivalent

50MP telephoto camera ƒ/3, OIS, 115mm equivalent

12MP ultra-wide camera ƒ/2.2, 15mm equivalent

32MP selfie-camera ƒ/2.2, 21mm equivalent

8K video at 30fps, 4K 120fps main, 4K 30fps across all

LOG capture up to 4K resolution, with 24 or 30fps options

6,83inch, 144Hz AMOLED display

Available in Black, Grey, and Mocha Gold

Many hoped that the telephoto camera would receive OIS on the 15T Pro, and thankfully, Xiaomi listened. So now optical image stabilisation is on board for the 50MP telephoto camera, with an improved 5x optical zoom and “optical level” zoom at 10x, while above the 20x mark the UltraZoom 2.0 feature activates to enhance details.

With this, the 15T Pro covers a generous range across its lenses. With 15-230mm (35mm equivalent), you can shoot everything from wide-angle vistas to portraits and zoom in on details in the distance. The maximum aperture is now slightly lower at f/3, which will likely impact low-light performance, but with OIS and improved computational photography features on board, we may get a more nuanced difference.

Hardware-wise, there’s been some changes as well, with the screen upgraded to 6.83inch – the largest we’ve seen in a Xiaomi phone to date. It also benefits from a resolution boost and ultra-thin 1.5mm bezel to complement its slimmed-down 7.9mm profile. The rounded edges are replaced by a stylish, flat aluminium alloy frame and glass fibre back. Battery capacity got ramped up to 5500mAh, although charging speed took a slight hit down to 90W from the previous 120W, still plenty fast though.

The camera isle on the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Image credit: Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi

The Xiaomi 14T Pro was already a video beast; the 15T Pro inherits the 8K30p video and further improves 4K recording with a 120p option available on the main sensor and 4K 60fps 10-bit Log recording with LUT import, as well as 4K 30fps HDR10+ for the rest.

Pricing and storage options:

Xiaomi 15T Pro 12GB + 256GB £799

Xiaomi 15T Pro 12GB + 512GB £699

Xiaomi 15T Pro 12GB + 1TB £649

Fastshot – Leica Street Photography Mode

Conveniently launch it from the lock screen by double pressing the volume button, set the focal distance and take your shot. It comes with preset focal lengths — 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm — that mimic classic Leica perspectives. Built for speed and convenience, this mode is for quick, instinctive shooting rather than overthinking composition.

The Leica Street photography/ Fastshot mode on the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Image credit: Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi

Improved Portrait Mode

In Master Portrait, the 15T series doesn’t just blur the background, but it lets you select different bokeh styles like Wide or Bubbles for more variety. You can also manually adjust aperture effects and focal length, so the end result looks less like a phone shot and more like something you’d expect from a dedicated camera.

The new bokeh effects on the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Image credit: Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi

Xiaomi 15T key features:

Triple Leica-branded camera set-up

50MP main camera f/1.7, OIS, 23mm equivalent

50MP telephoto camera, f/1.9, 46mm equivalent

12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, 15mm equivalent

32MP selfie camera ƒ/2.2, 21mm equivalent

4K60/30fps video recording

6.83″ 120Hz screen

Available in Black, Grey, and Rose gold

Pricing and storage options:

Xiaomi 15T 12GB + 256GB, £599

Xiaomi 15T 12GB + 512GB, £549

Xiaomi 15T series. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Offline Communication

The feature was originally announced with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s launch, but it is now making its global debut with the 15T lineup, expanding on the enhanced connectivity tools offered under Xiaomi Astral Communications. Xiaomi’s Offline Communication feature allows users to make voice calls without a cellular or Wi-Fi network. It leverages satellite connectivity, enabling communication in remote areas where traditional networks are unavailable or unstable.

Satellite communication is not exactly a new phenomenon; some smartphones, like the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 Ultra support text messages using satellites, but their service is intended for emergency use only.



Xiaomi’s Offline Communication can prove especially useful for photographers, adventurers, or anyone operating in locations where coverage is scarce. As this new feature will likely be added in later models and potentially adapted by other brands too, it can fundamentally change the way we connect. For now, however, it works only between compatible Xiaomi 15T-series devices (with 15 Ultra compatibility and range yet to be confirmed). The effective range varies by model: up to 1.9 km between Xiaomi 15T Pro devices, up to 1.3 km between Xiaomi 15T devices.

