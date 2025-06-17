Sigma has unveiled a new standard zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, with a super-fast maximum aperture. The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art provides a range that’s equivalent to 26-60mm in full-frame terms, while its f/1.8 maximum aperture is equivalent to f/2.8 with respect to background blur and depth-of-field. It’ll be available in Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Sony E and L mounts, and should perhaps be especially appealing to Canon EOS R7 owners, for whom no other premium APS-C zoom exists.

At a glance:

$919 / £779

Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Sony E and L mounts

25.5-60mm equivalent range (27-64mm on Canon)

Aperture ring / control dial on Canon

67mm filter thread

535g

Optically, Sigma has employed 17 elements in 11 groups. This includes 4 super-low dispersion glass (SLD) and 4 aspherical elements with the aim of rendering fine detailed even wide open. Sigma’s Super Multi-Layer Coating is employed to suppress flare and ghosting.

In terms of size, the Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 is 115.9mm long, 72.9mm in diameter, and weighs 535g. That’s more than 30% lighter than Sigma’s previous 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM |Art for APS-C DSLRs, despite the new model’s longer range. It accepts relatively affordable 67mm filters.

The barrel is dust- and splash-resistant and there’s an oil and water repellent coating on the front glass. An inner zoom mechanism means that the lens’s balance should remain the same at all focal lengths.

Sigma has included a full set of external controls, too. For the first time on an APS-C lens, it’s added an aperture ring for the E, X, and L-mount versions, while the RF-mount model has a control ring that behaves like those on Canon’s own lenses. There’s also a pair of AFL buttons whose function can be assigned from the camera menus. On X-mount, these can be switched between AF-ON and AF-lock via a control on the lens.

Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art on Fujifilm X-T5. Image credit: Sigma

Autofocus is controlled by a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA), promising quiet, fast and accurate autofocus. Focus breathing is suppressed optically, which should enable natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art is due to go on sale on 10th July in E, L and X mounts, with the RF version following in August. It’s set to cost $919 / £779, so as we’ve seen with other cameras and lenses recently, sadly US customers are now paying heavily for tariffs.

The Canon RF mount version will have a control dial rather than a dedicated aperture ring. Image credit: Sigma

Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art full specifications