Samyang has announced the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE, a compact standard zoom for Sony FE mount. The Korean third-party lens manufacturer, formerly known as Samyang Optics, offers great value alternatives to proprietary lenses, which tend to cost significantly more.
Samyang 24-60mm f/2.8 at a glance:
- Price: £636
- Mount Type: Sony FE
- Minimum focus distance: wide: 0.18m (0.59ft) tele: 0.32m (1.05ft)
- Filter thread: 72mm
- Lens Construction: 14 Elements in 11 Groups
- Size: wide: 102mm tele: 126mm
- Weight: 494g
- Weatherproofed
The newly released AF 24-60mm f/2.8 is the second lens created with German optical specialist Schneider-Kreuznach and builds on the success of the Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, released this spring, which was the world’s first front-filter-compatible super-wide zoom lens for full-frame Sony cameras. They join Samyang’s growing range of lenses for Sony, which until now has been populated by fast primes and cine lenses.
With its 24-60mm focal range, the new addition complements the lineup. Thanks to its wide f/2.8 constant aperture, it tackles low-light scenes and achieves a pleasing shallow depth of field effect, helping to isolate your subject from the background. Samyang describes the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 as a lens with a “creator-centric design” built not just for stills photography but for video and vlogging too. Based on this, we can expect it to have a clickless aperture ring for silent adjustments during recording.
Designed for portability, it measures 102mm long at its widest and 126mm at its telephoto end. It weighs just under 500g, making it an ideal carry-around lens for street photography, travel and documentary work.
The AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE is available to pre-order now for £636.
