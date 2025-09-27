Samyang has announced the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE, a compact standard zoom for Sony FE mount. The Korean third-party lens manufacturer, formerly known as Samyang Optics, offers great value alternatives to proprietary lenses, which tend to cost significantly more.

Samyang 24-60mm f/2.8 at a glance:

Price: £ 636

636 Mount Type: Sony FE

Sony FE Minimum focus distance: wide: 0.18m (0.59ft) tele: 0.32m (1.05ft)

wide: 0.18m (0.59ft) tele: 0.32m (1.05ft) Filter thread: 72mm

72mm Lens Construction: 14 Elements in 11 Groups

14 Elements in 11 Groups Size: wide: 102mm tele: 126mm

wide: 102mm tele: 126mm Weight: 494g

494g Weatherproofed

The newly released AF 24-60mm f/2.8 is the second lens created with German optical specialist Schneider-Kreuznach and builds on the success of the Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, released this spring, which was the world’s first front-filter-compatible super-wide zoom lens for full-frame Sony cameras. They join Samyang’s growing range of lenses for Sony, which until now has been populated by fast primes and cine lenses.

With its 24-60mm focal range, the new addition complements the lineup. Thanks to its wide f/2.8 constant aperture, it tackles low-light scenes and achieves a pleasing shallow depth of field effect, helping to isolate your subject from the background. Samyang describes the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 as a lens with a “creator-centric design” built not just for stills photography but for video and vlogging too. Based on this, we can expect it to have a clickless aperture ring for silent adjustments during recording.

The Samyang AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE mounted on a Sony A7R body. Image credit: Samyang/AP

Designed for portability, it measures 102mm long at its widest and 126mm at its telephoto end. It weighs just under 500g, making it an ideal carry-around lens for street photography, travel and documentary work.

The AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE is available to pre-order now for £636.

