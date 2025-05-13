Alongside the Lumix S1II and S1IIE, Panasonic has announced a new large-aperture standard zoom, the Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8. It’s designed to be a general-purpose, everyday lens suitable for a broad range of subjects, ranging from architecture and landscapes to portraits. Compared to the firm’s existing high-end Lumix S Pro 24-70mm F2.8, it’s dramatically smaller and lighter, and only about half the price.

Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8 at a glance:

£899

L-mount

10cm long, 544g

77mm filter thread

19cm minimum focus

The lens debuts a couple of new control options, at least for Panasonic. Firstly, there’s a programmable button on the barrel, which the firm suggests could be useful engaging its hybrid zoom function. This uses a combination of optical and digital zoom to extend the effective range to 24-187mm, purely by twisting the zoom ring.

The manual focus ring can also be re-assigned to change the aperture or set exposure compensation. However, this only works on S1II-series models (and the S1RII will need a firmware update).

Size-wise, the new lens is 99.9mm long, 84mm in diameter, and weighs 544g. It employs 77mm filters and a petal-shaped lens hood comes in the box. The minimum focus distance is 19cm, which corresponds to 0.3x magnification.

The Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8 is set to cost £899 when it goes on sale in June.

From Panasonic:

Panasonic Introduces New Large- Aperture Standard Zoom Lens: LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460)

Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm F2.8. Image credit: Panasonic/AP

13th May 2025: Panasonic is pleased to introduce the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460) lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

This newly added lens to the LUMIX standard zoom lineup features a large aperture of F2.8 throughout its versatile zoom range. Its unique compact and lightweight design enhances mobility, making it an ideal choice for dynamic landscape and architectural photography, exploiting the 24mm wide-angle perspective, as well as for capturing beautifully bokeh-rich portraits at the 60mm focal length. Additionally, with the Hybrid Zoom feature (*1), you can extend your zoom range up to 187mm (*2) for both photos and videos. The large aperture of F2.8 provides high- resolution performance and exquisite bokeh across the zoom range, enabling fast shutter speeds and minimizing subject blur even in low-light conditions.

By optimizing the lens configuration and minimizing the filter diameter, along with the introduction of newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor and a new optical encoder, the lens achieves its compactness and light weight with a total length of approximately 99.9mm and a mass of about 544g (*3), while also delivering high-speed, high-precision AF performance. Versatility is further enhanced by an equipped focus button on the lens barrel, facilitating intuitive shooting and allowing customization of preferred features assigned to the button. Additionally, it is the first in the S series (*4) to support the control ring assignment (*5), enabling use of the focus ring as a customizable control ring for key settings such as aperture control, and exposure compensation.

Moreover, it has outstanding video production capabilities, such as advanced optical design and an optimized internal barrel structure that effectively suppress focus breathing. Also, in high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control enables smooth F-stop transitions, preventing sudden exposure changes. Starting at 24mm wide- angle, it is also an excellent choice for video, offering exceptional versatility in a single lens.

The LUMIX S-E2460 will be available in June 2025 for RRP £899.00

Main Features

A Maximum of F2.8 Large Aperture and High Image Quality Across the Entire Zoom Range

Covers focal lengths from wide-angle 24mm to standard 60mm, the lens is suited for various shooting scenarios.

Despite being a large aperture zoom lens, it maintains a compact and lightweight profile, weighing approximately 544g (*3).

Capable of close-up photography with a minimum focusing distance of 19 cm (*6) and a maximum magnification of 0.3x. (*7)

Enhanced Operability to Expand Creative Potential

Features the first-ever (*4) focus ring control capability (*5) in the S series lenses.

Focus button on the lens barrel to assist intuitive shooting, allowing customization such as Hybrid Zoom (*1).

Incorporates newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor and a new optical encoder for fast and highly accurate AF performance.

Optimal Video Functionality for Video Production

Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position.

In high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control enables smooth F-stop transitions, preventing sudden exposure changes.

Enables changing focus positions while zooming during manual focus.

*1 This function combines optical zoom and crop zoom, allowing you to extend the telephoto range using only the zoom ring without changing the focal length at the wide-end.

*2 Compatible with the DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2X, DC-S5M2 and DC-S9. When using the DC-S1RM2, the maximum focal length is 252mm. The maximum focal length varies depending on the camera model.

*3 Lens hood, front cap, rear cap not included.*4 Among interchangeable lenses for LUMIX full-frame mirrorless cameras.

*5 Compatible with DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2 and DC-S1M2ES. A firmware update is required for DC-S1RM2.

*6 At focal length 24-30mm

*7 At focal length 30mm