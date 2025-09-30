French photo-editing software specialist DxO has announced a new version of its analogue film emulation software, FilmPack.

Key additions to the new DxO FilmPack 8 include TimeWarp Mode. This has two elements, beginning with Time Travel – basically a slider that allows you to see how an image would look with various styles and effects added from the history of photography.

This covers the key eras of photographic history, from recreating the effect of the tools and chemical processes used by Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre in the early 1800s, through to the 35mm film stocks introduced by the likes of Fujifilm and Kodak in the late 20th century.

Get the Eugene Atget look with TimeWarp

‘With each move of the slider, photographers can apply period-authentic looks that include film grain, colour shifts, and realistic degradation — all based on the film types that defined each era. It’s an intuitive way to bring historical storytelling into the editing process,’ said DxO..

The second tool in TimeWarp Mode is the ‘Ageify’ slider, which lets you progressively age and distress your images, drawing on ‘authentically recreated’ film stocks and a range of effects.

New film simulations and closer Photoshop integration

Moving on from TimeWarp, DxO FilmPack 8 includes new film simulations, including Harman Phoenix 200 film and CineStill 800T. These additions bring the total number of film simulations in DxO FilmPack to 153,

There is also a new Film Scan Optimizer. With a single click, photographers can invert the tonal values of colour or black-and-white negatives and apply precise corrections using more than 10 dedicated Tone Curve presets.

In DxO FilmPack 8, the entire rendering library is available as an integrated palette in Adobe Photoshop. This means photographers can apply DxO’s film effects to layers or flattened images, without switching software or interrupting the editing workflow.

Another significant addition to version 8 are four new simulations inspired by the colour science of popular Fujifilm and Sony digital cameras. ‘These digital-inspired looks bring the subtle tones, contrast curves, and colour profiles of modern sensors into the DxO FilmPack ecosystem,’ said DxO.

Adding film simulation presets is very easy

DxO Film Pack 8 costs $149/£129 or users of version 7 can upgrade for $89.99/£69.99. You can also download a free trial here.