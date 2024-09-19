DJI has announced the new DJI OSMO Action 5 PRO – with a new sensor, the action camera offers enhanced dynamic range with improved low-light performance, and improved 4K/60p video recording.

The camera also offers up to 4K 120fps video recording (at 4:3), and a 155 degree ultra-wide angle lens (9mm equivalent), and a max photo resolution of 40MP.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is waterproof. Image: DJI

For those looking for slow-motion / high-speed video, the camera records 1080p, 240fps with the option of up to 960fps slow-motion video generation. It also offers an always-on display so that you can see camera settings with minimal battery drain.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is priced at $349 / £329 (standard combo), $449 / £409 (adventure combo), and is available to order now.

Read our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review

Key Features at a glance:

1/1.3inch sensor (2.4 μm pixel size)

13.5 stops of dynamic range

4K/120p video, 10-bit, D-Log M, HLG

2.5inch OLED screen (dual screen)

Built-in subject centering and tracking

Wi-Fi live streaming, Live photos

20m waterproof (without case)

Up to 4 hour battery life, 1080p (1950mAh battery)

47GB built-in storage

From DJI: 19th September– DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today unveils the Osmo Action 5 Pro. The latest generation of DJI’s popular Osmo action camera series delivers several industry-first features rivaling professional cameras. From the 13.5-stop dynamic range and 4-hour battery life to the built-in subject centering and tracking, the Osmo Action 5 Pro sets a new quality standard for action photography, capturing every adventure from the sea to the mountains, whether in the sun or the snow.

“By combining the image quality of a professional camera with the rugged durability of an action camera, we continue to innovate and set new standards for the industry,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “Creators have evolved, becoming more sophisticated in the stories they tell and the moments that they capture. Instead of making incremental improvements, we strive to push the entire action camera category forward and evolve with these creators.”

13.5-stops of dynamic range deliver groundbreaking image quality

Osmo Action 5 Pro features a next-gen 1/1.3” sensor with a 2.4 μm pixel size and a high dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops, making it the first action camera with specs that rival professional cameras. Images can be captured in 10-bit D-Log M and support hybrid log-gamma (HLG) high-brightness displays. It can also shoot high-dynamic, low-light video at 4K/60fps, capturing intricate shadow details without overexposing highlights, thereby enhancing overall image quality. Additionally, SuperNight mode with AI noise reduction algorithms can overcome the darkness in extremely low-light environments to yield cleaner and clearer footage.

Extended 4-hour battery life for longer shoots

Osmo Action 5 Pro delivers up to 4 hours of continuous use with a single battery – a 50 percent improvement from its predecessor. This new innovation is made possible with a lower power consumption 4nm chip, a larger 1950mAh battery, and a proprietary DJI algorithm that optimizes for energy savings. Even in temperatures as low as -20° C (-4°F), the camera can reliably record video for up to 3.6 hours. The industry average for action camera battery life is approximately 2 hours. Moreover, the battery can deliver 2 hours of shooting from a 15-minute charge using the fast-charging DJI 30W USB-C Charger.

Industry’s first built-in subject centering and tracking

Osmo Action 5 Pro is the first action camera to offer built-in subject centering and tracking, allowing creators to shoot without a gimbal. Powered with a high-performance 4nm chip and machine learning algorithms, the camera can intelligently detect a subject’s position and dynamically adjust the composition to keep the subject centered in every frame.

Optimized for underwater photography

Osmo Action 5 Pro offers the industry’s deepest waterproofing depth at 20m without a case. The built-in color temperature sensor captures true-to-life colors under the sea. The camera can also be set to start recording automatically while submerged and to stop after surfacing. It also has a built-in pressure gauge to record underwater depth, duration, and altitude data to ensure the user’s safety. Certified with EN13319, it meets globally recognized standards for diving accessories.

Larger dual OLED high-brightness touchscreens

Osmo Action 5 Pro features larger front and rear tempered glass touchscreens upgraded with OLED high-brightness displays. With an impressive peak brightness of 1000 cd/㎡, daytime shooting becomes easier. In increasing the screen size and narrowing the bezels while retaining the camera body’s size, the screen-to-body ratio increased by 16% from its predecessor.

Compatible with DJI OsmoAudio™ connectivity ecosystem

Osmo Action 5 Pro can connect directly to the DJI Mic 2 Transmitter via Bluetooth, enabling ultra-high-sampling-rate audio recording. This setup provides studio-quality sound while eliminating the need for a receiver. When Built-in Mic Audio Backup is enabled, ambient sounds can be recorded to add a richer layer of authenticity.

Other practical features for enhanced performance

47GB Built-in Storage with a further optimized bitrate for smaller file sizes

with a further optimized bitrate for smaller file sizes High-Speed Transfer up to 80MB/s via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0

up to 80MB/s via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0 Wi-Fi Livestreaming supported for various resolutions

supported for various resolutions Timecode allows footage to be quickly synchronized from multiple cameras

allows footage to be quickly synchronized from multiple cameras Live photos enable 3-second videos converted into dynamic photos

enable 3-second videos converted into dynamic photos Pre-Rec starts recording moments before the official recording starts

starts recording moments before the official recording starts Highlight to quick mark key moments to speed up the editing process

Intelligent shooting and editing with Mimo app

Creators can quickly preview the camera view, adjust settings, and edit their footage by connecting the Osmo Action 5 Pro with the DJI Mimo app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Some new Mimo features include taking live photos and capturing 4K high-resolution frame captures, reproducing D-Log M flat color profiles for more stylized adjustments, and exporting videos in 4K/120fps, 4:3 aspect ratio. Creators can also download photos and videos from their DJI camera in the background, allowing them to continue using their smartphones for other tasks.

Powerful accessories, reliable assistance

A range of dedicated accessories for every adventure can enhance the Osmo Action 5 Pro filming experience. Each is sold separately.

Osmo Action Multifunctional Charging Handle

Osmo Action Cold Shoe Expansion Kit

Osmo Action Helmet Chin Mount

Osmo Flexible Mount

Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller

DJI Mic 2

Osmo Action Mini Extension Rod

Osmo Backpack Strap Mount

Osmo Action Hanging Neck Mount

Osmo Action Mini Handlebar Mount

Osmo Action Chest Strap Mount

Osmo Action 360° Wrist Strap

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Action 5 Pro. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official warranty, international warranty service and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

Price and Availability

Osmo Action 5 Pro is available today from store.dji.com and most authorized retail partners in several configurations.

Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (329 GBP/ from 379 EUR) includes the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action Extreme Battery Plus (1950 mAh), Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base, Osmo Locking Screw, Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, Osmo Action 5 Pro Rubber Lens Protector, Osmo Action 5 Pro Glass Lens Cover, and Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo (409 GBP/ from 479 EUR) includes everything in the Standard Combo, plus the Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount (mini), Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case, and Osmo 1.5m Extension Rod.