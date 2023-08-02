The Centre for British Photography has announced a new free-to-enter open call for young photographers and students aged 14-21 on the theme of Community.

From The Centre for British Photography:

The Centre for British Photography is delighted to offer an exciting opportunity for six young photographers aged 14 – 21 to exhibit their work in this high profile central London location. Each person will have their own space to exhibit one photograph either in one of our two front windows or in one of our four entrance display areas.

Closing date: 10 September 2023

Theme:

What does community mean to you?

It could be family, friends, school, a youth group or sports club.

Does it reflect your religion or a place of worship, where you live, your neighbourhood, your heritage?

Is it reflected in clothes, style, fashion, food, music, ritual?

Guidance for submissions:

Please submit one photograph (no tiffs, and no files larger than 3MB)

Email info@britishphotography.org with the subject ‘Submission for Open Call’ with the following information:

• Name

• Age

• School / College / University

• 1 photograph and title

• Up to 150 words about what community means to you

You may wish to take into account that the windows in the display area are vertical when you decide on the format of your entry. All photographs will be pinned to the wall.

What you will win:

Printing costs will be sponsored by Genesis Imaging, one of the UK’s leading photographic printers.

Entries will be installed in October and displayed until December to coincide with the Centre’s next series of exhibitions focusing on communities. The photographs will also be featured on the website and Instagram.

T&Cs:

It is free to submit.

Please only submit one entry.

Please do not propose ideas through Instagram.

Please only submit work if you are between the ages of 14 – 21.

We will not be able to review submissions sent after the closing date

See more information about the open call at the Centre for British Photography website.

