Canon has introduced a new large-aperture short-telephoto lens for its RF system, the Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM. It’s a professional-spec lens for portrait and wedding photographers, which is designed for both photo and video use. It employs the same physical design as the firm’s other f/1.4 RF primes, which means the set now includes five focal lengths: 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm.

Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM at a glance:

$1649 / £1679.99

For Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras

99.3 x 76.5mm, 636g

Canon RF mount

The new 85mm F1.4 slots into Canon’s lineup in between the huge and expensive RF 85mm F1.2 L USM ($2999 / £2699) and the budget-friendly RF 85mm F2 Macro IS STM ($649 / £549). Measuring 99.3 x 76.5mm and weighing in at 636g, it’s only about half the weight of its f/1.2 sibling. Like the other f/1.4 primes, it takes 67mm filters.

Other features of note include a 14-element, 10-group optical design designed for high quality across the entire image area, and an aperture with 11 rounded blades. Canon is promising quiet, fast and precise autofocus thanks to the Voice Coil Motor (VCM), with a minimum focus distance of 75mm. The barrel includes both a control dial and a dedicated aperture ring, and it boasts weather-resistant construction.

The Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM is due to go on sale on 30th September for £1679.99.

Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM. Image credit: Canon

Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM full specifications

Price £1679.99 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 14 Groups 10 Diaphragm blades 11, rounded Aperture f/16 Minimum focus 75cm Length 99.3mm Diameter 76.5mm Weight 636g Lens Mount Canon RF Included accessories Caps, hood

From Canon:

A portrait classic, reinvented: new professional Canon 85mm lens designed for hybrid shooting

Canon RF 85mm F1.4L VCM weather-sealing. Image credit: Canon

London, UK, 9 September 2025 – Canon Europe announces the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM, a professional portrait lens that extends the Hybrid RF prime range, delivering greater reach and versatility for creative photography and filmmaking.

Uncompromising optical quality and a flattering 85mm focal length that gently compresses facial features make the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM ideal for portraiture. Its ultra-wide f/1.4 maximum aperture ensures striking separation of the subject and background, while UD and aspheric lens elements, combined with Super Spectra and ASC coatings, achieve remarkable sharpness exactly where it matters.

Photographers working in weddings, events, low-light and product photography will also benefit from the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM’s exceptional artistry and precision.

Smooth and silent Voice Coil Motor (VCM)1 AF technology provides precise focusing with minimal focus breathing. Combined with a dedicated smooth action Iris Ring2 and a customisable Lens Control Ring and Lens Function Button, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM equips filmmakers with a flexible and reliable tool. It shares a consistent design with Canon’s RF F1.4 hybrid primes, allowing it to be used seamlessly with the rest of the range for an efficient shooting workflow.

At approximately half the size and weight of the RF 85mm F1.2L USM, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is built for shooting on the move. Its L-series construction, featuring well-placed weather seals3 and an oil-repellent fluorine coating, provides reassurance in adverse conditions.

With its high-performance prime lens design, fast f/1.4 aperture and hybrid features, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is the professional’s choice for distinctive portrait images and video.

Key features of the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM:

Classic 85mm portrait focal length for full-frame EOS R System and Cinema EOS cameras (RF mount)

Bright f/1.4 maximum aperture offers creative depth-of-field control and low-light performance

High image quality, with an advanced optical design featuring UD and aspheric lens elements

Voice Coil Motor 1 for quiet, ultra-responsive autofocus and focus breathing suppression

for quiet, ultra-responsive autofocus and focus breathing suppression 11-blade circular aperture for cinematic bokeh and highlights

Smooth action Iris Ring 2 , Control Ring and Lens Control button for intuitive manual control

, Control Ring and Lens Control button for intuitive manual control Durable L-series build quality with dust/moisture resistance 3

Compact and lightweight at approximately 636g, measuring 76.5mm (W) x 99.3mm (L)

Footnotes: