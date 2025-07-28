In a space dominated by DJI and cheaper imitators, new drone brand Antigravity is making a bold claim of doing something different. It’s promising a new sub-249g drone with an 8K, 360° camera and ‘true immersive capture’. It has been ‘incubated’ by leading 360° camera brand Insta360, which promises good things for the camera technology.

While there’s no actual product announcement yet (one is coming up in August), Antigravity says that its design philosophy is all about ‘360° immersive flight’. Its aim is to remove the current complexity around both drone flying and 360-degree videography.

To this end, the firm is talking about both ease of use and intuitive control. It says that rather than building products that can only be used to their full potential by expert pilots, it aims to build drones for everyone; “beginners, experts, and everyone in between”. It’s also talking about collaborative product design with input from users, saying “every idea is read and considered” – which makes sense when building a new kind of product.

I was lucky enough to have been given a sneak preview of the new Antigravity drone and take a test flight. It genuinely is new, exciting, and uniquely intuitive to fly. Watch this space for news on the new product when it’s launched.

For more information on the new Antigravity drone brand, see the firm’s website at www.antigravity.tech.

From Antigravity:

Introducing Antigravity: The Future of Aerial Exploration and Storytelling

New Antigravity drone under wraps. Image credit: Antigravity

Flight reimagined for life.

Today marks the official launch of Antigravity, a new drone brand with a bold mission: to redefine aerial exploration and storytelling.

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity isn’t content with simply releasing another drone into an already crowded sky. Instead, it’s creating an entirely new category — combining the world’s first 360 drone with true immersive capture. All packed into a sub-249g form factor, with 8K resolution to match.

The brand envisions a future where drones enable immersive and intuitive experiences that reflect the curiosity, creativity, and spontaneity of the people using them. Whether capturing a family hike, a weekend road trip, or a new perspective on everyday life, Antigravity empowers people to explore and create while experiencing life as it happens.

“Today, most drones are tools. With Antigravity, we’re aiming higher,” says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “While others compete on specs, we’ve flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone.“

The Idea: 360 Immersive Flight

At the heart of Antigravity’s design philosophy is the concept of 360 immersive flight. The brand aims to own this space completely, and replace the technical complexity inherent in both drone flying and 360-degree videography with expressive, story-first experiences that are easy to master yet exceptionally powerful.

Inspired by You. Made for Everyone.

Antigravity drones are made for the curious and the adventurous. Creators. Travelers. Families. People with bold ideas but with limited time to learn complex flight controls and aerial content creation. It’s for anyone who’s ever wanted a drone, but felt it would be too big of an investment for something they may never be able to use to its full potential.

Ease of use is the starting point for all Antigravity products. Users don’t need experience. They don’t need a checklist — the drones are operated intuitively. While the rest of the industry is designing products for experts, Antigravity is building drones for everyone; beginners, experts, and everyone in between.

A Collaborative Approach to Product Design

Antigravity is also redefining how products are designed by making community and collaboration a core part of its ethos. Through the Antigravity Hub, the company’s co-creation program, enthusiasts and community members are invited to help shape the future of Antigravity’s products and features.

Every idea is read and considered, and those that inspire future products or features will be rewarded accordingly. Every contribution will be helpful in understanding what matters to users. Antigravity products are not designed in isolation. They’re inspired by the people who believe in what they can become.

Technology Has Caught Up

Antigravity — and its upcoming first product — launches at a pivotal moment when hardware, software, and user expectations have finally aligned. After years of quiet development, the technology is ready to support a new kind of drone experience. This drone is set to revolutionize the industry, introducing several world-firsts in drone design that enable pilots to experience and capture the world in ways that weren’t possible before.

The drone has been designed to reflect Antigravity’s commitment to building a product ecosystem with unique personality, meaningful features, and a clear sense of purpose. To ensure that Antigravity drones are used solely for exploration and storytelling, all drones will include smart safety features such as payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modifications.

Antigravity’s first drone will be unveiled in August 2025. More information is available at www.antigravity.tech.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects. Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, the company will unveil its first drone in August 2025.

