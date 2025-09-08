The Motorola Edge 60 Neo, the latest in Motorola’s Edge 60 budget-friendly smartphone range, is released with a large 5000 mAh battery and super-fast charging, promising to get you up and running for 12 hours with as little as 7 minutes of charging time. This gives you plenty to capture the world around you, and if needed, quickly recharge from a power bank on the go.

To get this speedy recharge time, you will need Motorola’s own 68W Turbo Power fast charger, which is sold separately. Also, your device should be sufficiently depleted and the charge boost option turned on before charging.

Most devices in this range feature a smaller 8 or 10MP ultrawide camera with no macro designation and are likely to skim the dedicated telephoto unit too. So even though the Edge 60 Neo inherits the same cameras seen on the Edge 50 Neo, it has a solid triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony Lytia sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a dedicated 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom and OIS. While a 32MP camera takes care of selfies at the front. The Portrait mode features dynamic bokeh that adjusts the bokeh amount depending on your distance from the subject.

The Motorola Edge 60 Neo will be available in PANTONE Grisaille, Frostbite and Poinciana colour ways. Image credit: Motorola

It is very compact, and relatively lightweight at 174.5g, equipped with a small 6,36″ HDR10+ display delivering a sharp and vibrant viewing experience, and the 3000nits peak brightness should make it easy to see outdoors. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, to better withstand drops and scratches, while thanks to the IP68 and IP69 rating, it fares well against water and dust too.



The Motorola Edge 60 Neo will be available across select countries in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania with exact prices to be announced later. The previous Edge 50 version had a £399 price tag at launch, so you could expect the Edge 60 Neo in the £350-£450 range.



