The Minimalist Photography Awards have announced this year’s competition winners from more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted from photographers across 50+ countries. The 2025 awards once again highlight the remarkable creativity and vision within contemporary minimalist photography across 12 categories.

Minimalist Photographer of the Year – Threads of Memory’s by Alexandros Othonos

This year’s title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year has been awarded to Alexandros Othonos for his moving series “Threads of Memory’s.” In this project, Othonos transforms vintage family photographs with delicate thread interventions, creating a powerful meditation on memory, time, and nostalgia. By stitching into these images, he invites viewers to reflect on the emotional weight carried within old family albums—where absence, history, and intimacy are intertwined. His series resonated deeply with the jury, standing out as a profound example of minimalist visual storytelling. For this achievement, Othonos receives the Grand Prize of €2,000.

Sentinel Ghost by Geoffrey Goddard, first place Architecture, Minimalist Photographer of the Year

Milad Safabakhsh, Minimalist Photography Awards Founder said, “This year, the Minimalist Photography Awards reached a milestone, with more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted worldwide. At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly entering creative fields, these numbers affirm that photography remains vibrant and continues to inspire artists globally. The winning works of 2025 show that minimalist photography is not only alive, but has become a fundamental language of visual storytelling.”

In addition to the cash award, winners of the 2025 competition will be featured in the annual Minimalist Photography Awards book, presented in an international exhibition.

Art of Winter by Martin Rak, first place Landscape category Minimalist Photographer of the Year

Jury Reflections: Leon Boch, Art Director of Galerie am Lindenplatz and a member of the 2025 jury, shared his thoughts on this year’s submissions: “It was a pleasure to serve as a juror for this year’s Minimalist Photography Awards. The overwhelming number of submissions from around the world not only highlights the international appeal of the competition but also, more importantly, underscores the enduring relevance of minimalist visual language in contemporary photography. I was particularly impressed by the quality of the work: clear compositions, subtle details, and powerful ideas that demonstrate just how much expressive force can be achieved through reduction. Each image had its own character and offered a fresh perspective. A big thank you to all the artists who made this inspiring exchange possible through their contributions.”

Laços by Nicolas Ferri, first place Aerial category, Minimalist Photographer of the Year

