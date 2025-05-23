Ffordes Photographic, one of the UK’s longest established independent retailers of mirrorless cameras, DSLRs and much more, celebrates its 65th birthday today.

To mark this remarkable milestone, the retailer is offering three readers the chance to win a £65 voucher to spend at the store (online or in person). While Ffordes is now based in a beautiful part of the Scottish highlands, the retailer was originally set up in Basildon, Essex, by Reg Byford.

Reg Byford (left)

Reg was a keen amateur photographer and started Ffordes after an accident at his family’s building firm necessitated a change of career. His son, Stephen, took over in 1995 and decided to relocate Ffordes to Beauly, near Inverness, after falling in love with the area.

The Ffordes store is located in the picturesque town of Beauly, Scotland

Since then, it’s gone from strength as a specialist retailer for both new and used camera equipment and accessories – indeed, it is regularly honoured in Amateur Photographer’s Good Service Awards. Get the full story of the retailer’s history here.

The long-serving Alister Bowie of Ffordes with an Amateur Photographer Good Service Award

‘We couldn’t celebrate our 60th anniversary because of Covid, so it’s great to mark this milestone,’ said Alister Bowie from Ffordes. ‘Customers love our old-fashioned commitment to customer service – and don’t forget that we are always looking for good quality film and digital equipment to buy or sell on behalf of customers,’ he adds.

Whether you are buying new or used or trading in, Ffordes has a long tradition of great customer service

You can enter the draw to win the £65 voucher here, while the Ffordes website is at ffordes.com