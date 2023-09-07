Lexar have announced the Lexar Professional Silver Pro UHS-II SD card, which is designed for photographers and videographers looking to shoot in Full-HD and 4K and reduce transfer times for a more efficient workflow.

The Lexar Professional Silver Pro SD card has V60 rating, capacities of up to 512GB, as well as write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 270MB/s read speeds. It is available to buy on Amazon for £49.29.

From Lexar:

September 7th, 2023—Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card.

With write speeds of up to 160MB/s2, it’s the perfect card to capture stunning 4K video and gorgeous still images, and its read speeds of up to 280MB/s2 reduce transfer times for a more efficient workflow.

Capacities of up to 512GB ensure that photographers and videographers can stay in the zone and keep shooting and a V60 rating allows users to capture stunning video in Full-HD and 4K.

“The Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card is perfect for photographers and videographers looking for a card for their professional DSLR or mirrorless cameras. It gives them the performance they need to capture Full-HD and 4K video and read speeds that reduce the wait time when transferring files,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing.

KEY FEATURES

Shoots stunning videos in 1080p Full-HD and 4K

Captures extended lengths of video thanks to high-capacity options

Saves time with a dramatically accelerated workflow1

Backwards-compatible at the highest UHS-I speeds

Rigorously tested to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

