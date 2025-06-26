As part of the 100 Years of Leica anniversary events taking place in six cities around the globe, at each location, Leica announces an exclusive M11, engraved with the name of the city and available only in that specific country. After showcases in Dubai, Milan and New York, today in Wetzlar, Germany, home to the company’s headquarters, a new Leica M11 100 Years of Leica “WETZLAR GERMANY” special edition was announced.

Two more centennial events are to follow in Shanghai, China and Tokyo, Japan. The celebrations mark a milestone in Leica’s history, as it commemorates the first series-produced 35mm Leica camera, the Leica I, in 1925.

The M11 Leica Wetzlar special edition is a true collector’s item and not only because of its unique “Wetzlar Leica” engraving on the top plate. With only 100 units released, it features the same digital rangefinder and at its heart a 60MP full-frame sensor, but on the outside its glossy black finish pays homage to the classic M-cameras.

Leica M11 100 Years of Leica Wetzlar Germany Special edition. Image: Leica

The paint will develop a distinct patina over time, making each Wetzlar edition centenary Leica even more unique. The classy black cowhide armouring complements the design, and the shutter release, on/off switch, and the ISO and speed dials treated with a silver-chrome combination accentuate the overall look.



The Leica M11 100 Years of Leica “WETZLAR GERMANY” edition is available now in Leica Stores in Germany for € 9,500.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.