30th March 2023. For over 100 years, Leica has been developing precise optical instruments which have revolutionised the world of imaging. Leica often unites creative people and those who work with images, therefore collaborating with Walt Disney, who brought his vision and passion to animated filmmaking 100 years ago, is an iconic pairing of creativity. Disney has been producing refined cartoon storyboards using Leica cameras and projectors (then called Leitz) since the very early days of animation. To mark the anniversary of the film studios, Disney and Leica are now unveiling their exclusive new collaboration – a special limited-edition Leica

Q2 | Disney “100 Years of Wonder”.

Disney dramatically changed the techniques of animated filmmaking thanks to the innovative Leica technology of the time. This had such a lasting effect that the term “Leica Reel” was coined during this period and came to define animated stills that are run on 35mm film projections. Through this advanced process, the preliminary artwork is then aligned with a soundtrack using combined techniques to get a very precise sense of pace of a sequence.

To honour this unique heritage, the special design applied to this limited edition Leica Q2 camera dates back to a model sheet created in 1937 by one of Walt Disney Studio’s noted animators, Don Towsley. In addition, a Mickey Mouse print adorns the camera’s top plate. The special edition also includes a protective dust bag with matching original Disney graphics and

a special rope strap.

The Leica Q2 | Disney “100 Years of Wonder” is also adorned with a very special material reminiscent of the tracing paper on which Disney’s creators pencilled scenes and characters, giving the camera a sophisticated feel and making it even more interesting for amateur collectors.

The special edition is limited to 500 sets worldwide and will be available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting in April 2023. The recommended retail price will be £5,400.00 incl. VAT.

