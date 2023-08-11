Landscape Photographer of the Year is one of the biggest contests for landscape photographers, and it has released the finalist shortlist for the first time in its 13-year history.

The shortlist is made up of leading images in the competition categories: Classic View, Bird’s Eye View, Black and White, Coastal, Change in the Landscape, Intimate View, Expression and Impressions of the Landscape and My Railway Journey)

The eventual winner of Landscape Photographer of the Year, who will be chosen from this shortlist, wins a grand prize of £10,000. Winners of the respective categories, meanwhile, will win £1000. Everyone shortlisted will have been contacted by the organisers by now.

The final results will be announced in October at an awards evening in central London which will coincide with the publication of the Landscape Photographer of the Year book (collection 16) published by Ilex press.

Famous landscape photographer Charlie Waite started the award 13 years ago. Image credit: Geoff Harris

Landscape Photographer of the Year judges

The shortlist for both adult and youth competitions is made up of those images scoring the highest cumulative marks over four rounds of judging. The judging panel includes professional and acclaimed landscape, seascape, drone, macro, black and white as well as creative, expressive and abstract photographers, magazine editors (including AP editor Nigel Atherton), gallery curators and press picture editors.

The final round of judging also included representatives from the main sponsors, MPB, Fotospeed, Epson, 3 Legged Thing and Suttons Projects. British TV personalities Ray Meers and Nicholas Crane (Coast) were judges, too.

Selected images from the Landscape Photographer of the Year shortlist

Daniel Ward is a finalist in the Intimate View category

David Queenan is a finalist in the Cityscapes category

Nick Green is a finalist in the Black and White category

… as is Caroline Preece

Rick Bowden is a finalist in the popular Classic View category

Sally Mason is a finalist in the Expressions and Impressions of the Landscape category

Colette Hood is a finalist in the Change in the Landscape category sponsored by MPB

David Queenan is a winner in the My Railway Journey category

From Landscape Photographer of the Year, August 2023

In an unprecedented move The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition has released the shortlist of those entries who are in the running for the grand prize of £10,000.

The competition founded by landscape photographer Charlie Waite is now in its 16th year and continues to thrive with support for the awards from MPB as headline sponsors.

This year the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in October to coincide with the publishing of Collection 16 of the LPOTY book by Ilex Press. In previous years the winner has been contacted well before the awards but this year the final results are to be kept secret until the night, hopefully building anticipation and excitement.

The number of entries this year was over 17000 with the number of entries from women more than doubling over previous years and there was an increase in the number of entries to the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year sponsored by British tripod manufacturer 3Legged Thing.

The standard of photography that young people are producing for the competition continue to rise as they experiment and push the creative boundaries.

Traditional landscape photography has been well served by the competition over the years but this year the addition of a drone category as well as macro and abstract expressionism has seen a more diverse range of entries, these coupled with a special award from MPB for ‘Change in The Landscape’, which reflects the changing use of land and the changes having an impact on our landscape have given greater scope to storytelling for photographers.

Network Rail gave photographers the chance to have some fun with their category ‘My Railways Journey’ has yielded some fantastic images continue to support the awards with the touring exhibition which can been seen from November this year at most mainline stations.

‘This year Landscape Photographer of the Year has embraced the wide diversity of landscape photography by reaching out to those practicing creative expressionism, environmental comment and aerial drone photography, while also keeping in touch with our hugely supportive community across the world,’ said the competition founder, Charlie Waite. ‘The number of young photographers and female photographers entering this year has risen again. We can look to the future of landscape with an inspired heart and a continually growing passion for our photography.’

Further reading

The best photography competitions to enter in 2023

The best landscape photography books for inspiration

Best lenses for landscape photography

Square format landscapes