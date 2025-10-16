At the launch of its new Magic8 series in Beijing, Honor unveiled a glimpse into the future of smartphone technology—the Honor Robot Phone. Developed under the company’s AI-focused Alpha Plan, the device marks Honor’s ambition to lead the next wave of AI innovation in smartphones.

The Magic8 series introduces Honor’s first self-evolving AI phone, designed to learn from user habits and get smarter and more efficient over time. But the Robot Phone – set for full reveal in 2026 at MWC Barcelona – takes this concept even further.

Blending AI-powered intelligence, robotic functionality, and advanced handheld imaging, the new device aims to transform what we know today as a smartphone into a self-evolving companion that will learn, adapt, and interact autonomously. A bit like Claude.ai with a body.

So, what does this mean for photographers, you ask? Well, based on the teaser video, this new Robot phone includes a built-in gimbal with a camera, which seamlessly integrates and folds away into the back panel next to the other two fixed cameras.

This opens up possibilities for stabilised handheld still and video capture, and better low-light images, as with better stabilisation, you can shoot longer exposures. Capture content while walking or running, or shoot from tricky angles. With a gimbal, you can add some cinematic flair to your videos as it allows you to pan, tilt or track movement smoothly.

Honor Robot Phone. Image credit: Honor

Furthermore, as the gimbal is integrated into the phone’s body, there’s no extra setup time or fiddly accessories to carry around, perfect for spontaneous on-the-go shooting. Given its AI-powered intelligence, I would expect it to be able to auto-track subjects or even automatically capture certain scenarios. But to know how these intelligent functions work in practice, and how well they integrate with photography and video, we’ll have to wait until March 2026 when Honor is set to reveal the full specifications at the global trade fair, MWC in Barcelona.

