In partnership with GuruShots.
We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Wildlife Wonders challenge – they encompass a wide range of themes and approaches to capturing wildlife, as you can imagine.
By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.
Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com
Top Photographer
Bruno Ribiero, Portugal
Top photo
Fabiano Dos Santos, United States
Guru’s Top Pick
Sergly Glushchenko, Ukraine