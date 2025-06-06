In partnership with GuruShots.
We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Wildlife Wonders challenge – they encompass a wide range of themes and approaches to capturing wildlife, as you can imagine.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top Photographer

Bruno Ribiero, Portugal

Top photo

Fabiano Dos Santos, United States

Guru’s Top Pick

Sergly Glushchenko, Ukraine

Sean Mason Farmer, United Kingdom
Fabiano Dos Santos, United States
Hester Hoornstra, Netherlands
Nidhi Rathi Saraogi, India
Maria Fremming, Denmark
Deborah SquierBernst, Canada
Gregor Kobilica, Slovenia
Luca Sharabidze, United States
Roy Egloff, Switzerland
Isak Venter, South Africa
Itay Barak, Israel
Tamesha Roughton, United States
Daniel Boland, United Kingdom
Frank Shufletoski, Canada
Jamil Badalov, Azerbaijan

 