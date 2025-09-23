GoPro has announced two new action cameras – the new Max 2 360 camera, and the GoPro Lit Hero, a compact action camera with built-in front LED light. The GoPro Max 2 says it offers true 8K 360 video, and features twist-and-go replaceable lenses, which will be handy if you ever scratch the lens.

GoPro Max 2 at a glance:

8K 360 video, 10-bit colour

300Mbps, GP-LOG

29MP 360 photos

Easy POV and Selfie modes

Shoot for YouTube (16:9) and Tiktok (vertical) at the same time

4K 60p 180 video (single lens capture)

Waterproof to 16ft/5M

Invisible pole shots

Bluetooth audio and voice control

Built-in GPS

From $499 / £449

GoPro Lit Hero. Image: GoPro

The Lit Hero offers 4K 60p video, 2x slow-mo, and 12 megapixel photos, and comes with a magnetic mounting system. It’s also waterproof to 16ft / 5M, and the lens cover can be replaced. It’s available for pre-order priced at $269.99 / £239.99.

From GoPro 23 Sep: GoPro announced three exciting new products that diversify GoPro’s lineup like never before:

MAX2 – the highly anticipated next-generation GoPro 360 camera featuring Emmy® Award-Winning 360 Technology for $499.99 LIT HERO – the miniature lifestyle camera with a built-in light that enables “whatever, whenever” capture for $269.99 Fluid Pro AI – an AI Subject Tracking gimbal for GoPro cameras, smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 grams, for $229.99

“This year’s new products diversify GoPro’s lineup like never before, delivering exciting new capabilities to today’s demanding content creators, adventurers and enthusiasts,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “MAX2 is the world’s best, most durable 360 camera—with its market leading True 8K video resolution, superior colors and overall image quality, industry-leading six microphone audio performance and convenient twist-off replaceable glass lenses. Our new LIT HERO camera enables fun ‘whatever, whenever’ 4K60 video and 12 megapixel photo capture with its built-in ‘retro-vibes’ light. And our new Fluid Pro AI gimbal enables today’s multi-camera owning creators a powerful but simple to use AI Subject Tracking gimbal for any GoPro camera, smartphone or point-and-shoot camera up to 400 grams.”

GoPro Max 2 being shown a pair of earphones. Image: GoPro

MAX2 – The World’s Most Durable, True 8K 360 Camera

MAX2 is a powerful, durable, yet easy-to-use 360 camera designed for professional-quality image capture and action. MAX2 is the only True 8K 360 video capture camera on the market, capturing up to 21% more resolution than the competition for superior detail and sharpness. This combines with MAX2’s superior colors and overall image quality to enable the most professional-looking 360 content in the industry. Additional MAX2 features include:

Full Range 10-Bit Color in True 8K + GP Log encoding captures over 1 billion colors for more realism and smoother gradations in your videos. Advanced users can use GP-Log to maximize dynamic range, details and post production flexibility with their MAX2 footage.

captures over 1 billion colors for more realism and smoother gradations in your videos. Advanced users can use GP-Log to maximize dynamic range, details and post production flexibility with their MAX2 footage. Twist-and-Go Replaceable Lenses are made from extremely durable, water-repelling optical glass. These lenses are twist-and-go easy to remove and replace, no tools or calibration necessary.

are made from extremely durable, water-repelling optical glass. These lenses are twist-and-go easy to remove and replace, no tools or calibration necessary. 29 Megapixel 360 Photos provide all the ultra high resolution you need to crop, zoom and reframe for the exact shot you want via the GoPro Quik App.

provide all the ultra high resolution you need to crop, zoom and reframe for the exact shot you want via the GoPro Quik App. Enhanced Capability with GoPro Labs unlocks up to 300Mbps bitrate and additional advanced camera settings with MAX2’s free, optional GoPro Labs firmware update. GoPro Labs provides advanced users with features and capabilities that go beyond what most average users may want.

unlocks up to 300Mbps bitrate and additional advanced camera settings with MAX2’s free, optional GoPro Labs firmware update. GoPro Labs provides advanced users with features and capabilities that go beyond what most average users may want. Industry-Leading 6 Microphones deliver true-to-life 360 audio. Improvements include wireless Bluetooth functionality, “Audio Field-of-View” and 360 stereo audio with advanced wind-noise reduction. Plus, 360 ambisonic audio support coming soon.

deliver true-to-life 360 audio. Improvements include wireless Bluetooth functionality, “Audio Field-of-View” and 360 stereo audio with advanced wind-noise reduction. Plus, 360 ambisonic audio support coming soon. AI-Powered Software for easy 360 editing. From AI Object Tracking to MotionFrame editing of 360 content by simply panning your phone to edit, the Quik app makes 360 editing simple and fun.

for easy 360 editing. From AI Object Tracking to MotionFrame editing of 360 content by simply panning your phone to edit, the Quik app makes 360 editing simple and fun. Cloud-Based Editing for GoPro subscribers to enjoy unlimited cloud storage of their 360 footage, making it simple to use the Quik App to edit your footage in the cloud without worrying about downloading your footage or taking up storage space on your phone.

for GoPro subscribers to enjoy unlimited cloud storage of their 360 footage, making it simple to use the Quik App to edit your footage in the cloud without worrying about downloading your footage or taking up storage space on your phone. New In-Camera POV and Selfie Video Modes make it fast and easy to capture your point-of-view or perfectly framed selfie-shots during your favorite activities. No editing required, just capture what you want in-camera and then share the shot.

make it fast and easy to capture your point-of-view or perfectly framed selfie-shots during your favorite activities. No editing required, just capture what you want in-camera and then share the shot. Invisible Mounting with 16 new mounts and accessories designed specifically for GoPro’s 360 cameras, including MAX2. Enable invisible mounting, drone-like footage and more iconic 360 perspectives with ease.

with 16 new mounts and accessories designed specifically for GoPro’s 360 cameras, including MAX2. Enable invisible mounting, drone-like footage and more iconic 360 perspectives with ease. Industry-Leading Durability and Design . MAX2’s low-profile, more aerodynamic design is ideally suited for pole, helmet, body and vehicle mounting. MAX2 is waterproof and designed for high impact use in a wide range of conditions with its convenient twist-and-go replaceable glass lenses.

. MAX2’s low-profile, more aerodynamic design is ideally suited for pole, helmet, body and vehicle mounting. MAX2 is waterproof and designed for high impact use in a wide range of conditions with its convenient twist-and-go replaceable glass lenses. 1960mAh Cold-Weather Enduro Battery delivers exceptional performance in a wide range of temperatures, ensuring you get the shot no matter the conditions.

delivers exceptional performance in a wide range of temperatures, ensuring you get the shot no matter the conditions. Built-in GPS. MAX2 is the only 360 camera with built-in GPS.

MAX2 is available for preorder today for $499.99USD on GoPro.com. Shipping of preorders and global on-shelf availability at retail stores will begin on September 30. We will have a variety of activity-specific bundles available exclusively on GoPro.com on September 30.

LIT HERO: ‘Whatever, Whenever’ Lifestyle Capture with a Built-In Light

LIT HERO is an ultra-compact lifestyle camera featuring a built-in light that enables fun, immersive “Whatever, Whenever” video and photo capture with a unique “retro vibes” look. LIT HERO captures 4K resolution video at up to 60 frames per second, 2x slo-mo, convenient magnetic mounting and only weights 93 grams. Additonal features include:

Rugged Design + Waterproof to 16ft (5m) and built with legendary GoPro durability, HERO is ready to capture the fun no matter the activity—whether you’re ripping snow, dirt or water or enjoying a night out on the town with friends.

and built with legendary GoPro durability, HERO is ready to capture the fun no matter the activity—whether you’re ripping snow, dirt or water or enjoying a night out on the town with friends. Built-in Light enables “Whatever, Whenever” capture during any time of day, even in complete darkness. The built-in light expands your creative options and allows for a very fun “retro vibes” look to your photos and videos compared to the sometimes “too stark” look of smartphones.

enables “Whatever, Whenever” capture during any time of day, even in complete darkness. The built-in light expands your creative options and allows for a very fun “retro vibes” look to your photos and videos compared to the sometimes “too stark” look of smartphones. Stunning Image Quality and Immersive POV . Capture the action in ultra HD 4K video while bumping the frame rate up to 60 frames per second for smooth video play back in 2x slow motion. And LIT HERO’s optional 4:3 aspect ratio delivers a more immersive experience field of view that provides the option for cropped-down 9:16 social posts.

. Capture the action in ultra HD 4K video while bumping the frame rate up to 60 frames per second for smooth video play back in 2x slow motion. And LIT HERO’s optional 4:3 aspect ratio delivers a more immersive experience field of view that provides the option for cropped-down 9:16 social posts. Social-Ready 12 Megapixel Photos in 4:3 aspect ratio allowing for a wide range of creative cropping options for social posts.

in 4:3 aspect ratio allowing for a wide range of creative cropping options for social posts. Long-Lasting Enduro Battery can record continuously for over 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.

LIT HERO is available for preorder today for $269.99USD on GoPro.com. Shipping of pre-orders and global on-shelf availability at retail stores will begin on October 21.

Fluid Pro AI: Multi-Camera Gimbal for All Creators

Fluid Pro AI is an AI Subject Tracking gimbal designed for GoPro cameras, smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 grams. Engineered to meet the needs of today’s multi-camera owning content creators, Fluid Pro AI’s features include:

Robust 3-Axis Gimbal with interchangeable mounts that work with GoPro cameras, mobile phones and some compact point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 grams.

with interchangeable mounts that work with GoPro cameras, mobile phones and some compact point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 grams. Forward or Rear-Facing AI Subject Tracker that locks onto a person’s face or body to automatically track them in the frame with precision.

that locks onto a person’s face or body to automatically track them in the frame with precision. Integrated Fill Light to help balance the light in your shots for more professional results.

to help balance the light in your shots for more professional results. 18 hours of runtime and doubles as an external power bank.

Fluid Pro AI will be available for $229.99USD on GoPro.com and on-shelf at retail stores on October 21.

To learn more about GoPro’s new cameras, accessories, GoPro Subscription and Quik App, please visit GoPro.com.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.