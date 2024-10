We’ve found the Sony Alpha A6400, one of the best cameras for beginners, available to buy with £300 off on Amazon UK. It comes with Sony 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and usually priced at £999, it can now be bought for £699. We first found this deal back in September and since, the price has gone down further.

In the US, the camera with a 16-50mm lens is also available at a discounted price. It is usually available to buy for $999.99, but is now available for $848 from Amazon US.

For beginner photographers, the Sony Alpha A6400 has a lot to offer. It has a compact, well-made body with a built in electronic viewfinder and features, and controls that will satisfy many enthusiasts too. Like the Sony ZV-E10, it has access to a wide range of APS-C Sony E-mount lenses, and you can also fit full frame Sony FE lenses, though these are likely to prove quite heavy and cumbersome on the A6400’s compact body. Image quality is excellent, as is the A6400’s autofocus system. It might be one of Sony’s older models, but you wouldn’t know it.

Sony A6400 at a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000

11 fps shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3in, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

