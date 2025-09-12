Fujifilm has announced its FUJIKINA global photography festival will take place in London soon, over two long weekends: September 18-21, and 25-28.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Fujifilm’s very wide range of cameras and raise your skills with the help of some of the best pro photographers in the business. That said, all photographers are welcome at FUJIKINA, so it doesn’t matter of you don’t own a Fujifilm camera. There is lots to enjoy!

Launched in 2017, FUJIKINA has already taken place in such cultural hot spots as Tokyo, New York, Berlin, Stockholm, Prague and Milan, but this is a first for the UK capital, so it’s a must-see.

Highlights of this year’s London FUJIKINA include masterclasses and workshops led by top Fujifilm-using pros, along with seminars and talks. There will also be ‘meet the expert’ sessions, panel discussions, the opportunity to get your Fujifilm camera checked and cleaned for free, and more. You can find full details here.

As a curtain raiser for this year’s inaugural FUJIKINA London, we catch up with three top speakers – burlesque, boudoir and portrait photographer Tigz Rice, sports and lifestyle photographer Madeline Penfold and travel/lifestyle photographer, Luke Davis. Let’s find out more about these great speakers and what they’ve got planned.

Tigz Rice

Tigz Rice

‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of FUJIKINA. On Sunday 21st September, I’m making taking part in an exciting panel discussion ‘The Women Behind the Camera’. There’s four of us from an eclectic range of genres on the panel – from boudoir, editorial and street photography, to wildlife and conservation – and I’m really looking forward to hearing the lived experiences of my peers, sharing stories and holding space for other women in the industry.

Didi, 2023, by Tigz Rice

Later that day, I’ll also be delivering a brand new Masterclass ‘Stage & Studio: Capturing the Stars of the West End’ at Fujifilm’s House of Photography. It features internationally renowned burlesque performer Didi Derriere, who you may recognise from several iconic London productions including The Windmill and more recently Diamonds x Dust.

We’ll be exploring posing tips, how to capture personality, creating safe empowering spaces for your models to thrive, and matching your model’s energy with light. I’ll be working with Fujifilm’s medium format range to highlight every dramatic detail, as the GFX100S II – and it’s the perfect opportunity for attendees to get hands on with this incredible range of cameras on the day too.



The thing that excites me most about FUJIKINA is that Fujifilm has really stuck to their mission of making the industry as accessible as possible. It is almost unheard of to be able to attend a fully interactive, hands-on photography masterclasses, workshops and photowalks with industry leading photographers in central London for £40.

Karolina Laskowska by Tigz Rice

I’m a long-time lover of the Fujifilm X100 series, which started with the X100T and more recently the X100VI Limited Edition. I shoot across a range of systems, but this pocket-sized fixed lens 35mm equivalent is my little joy camera, the one that’s always in my handbag travelling the world with me.

I have also recently been testing out the GFX100S II – which is more in line with the medium format cameras I use for my professional commissions, and it lived up to my high expectations – I loved how it captured the glitter and sparkle of my showgirl clients.’

For more on Tigz, see her website and Instagram feed.

Madeleine Penfold

Madeleine Penfold

‘Most of all, I’m looking forward to meeting people and seeing what’s going down in the world of Fujifilm shooters. Photography can be solo gig, unless you decide to connect with others and throw yourself into the opportunity to meet.

In terms of my contributions, I’m on a panel moderated by Fujifilm’s Amy Bates, alongside three other incredibly talented photographers. I find it interesting to learn outside of my immediate circle and share experiences and approaches.

Morocco, by Madeleine Penfold

My own solo talk is entitled ‘how to turn what sets you apart into your biggest advantage. I’m going to share how embracing something unique or different will most likely set you apart, as well as finding your own way there.

My path into photography was not a traditional one. Something that started as a love, a hobby, and an outlet became a career, and that was not an easy transition.

Recently, I’ve shot my last couple of personal projects on my recently acquired Fujifilm RF. I wanted a camera that had the power of medium format, but wasn’t so big that it would intimidate my subjects.

I was blown away by the camera and it’s gone everywhere with me. It’s captured street scenes in Zurich at the Women’s Euros, to the streets of Casablanca, Morocco, and most recently with the Arsenal girls, who instantly recognised the camera and told me that three players on the team all have Fujifilm X100Vs!

Bruno Fernandos by Madeleine Penfold

Aside from this, I’ve been using my Fujifilm GFX for slightly more curated projects that I’ve needed a zoom lens for. It’s beautiful and makes the workflow between the RF and the GFX pretty seamless.’

For more on Madeleine, see her website and Instagram feed.

Luke Davis

Luke Davis

‘I’m so excited to be involved in FUJIKINA this year. Having become an official X-Photographer at the beginning of the year, it’s been incredible to be involved in so many projects already, most notably the famous X half launch and now this.

On September 19th, I’ll be taking attendees on guided photowalks, nearby to the locations of FUJIKINA itself, where we will explore a couple of themes that feature prominently in my work.

Credit: Luke Davis

I’ll also be hosting a number of 1:1 mentoring sessions, where we will explore topics such as photography philosophy and editing techniques to building a sustainable business in the world of social media. I will be providing portfolio feedback, and, of course, simply geeking out on all things equipment-related!

I’ll also be hosting photowalks under the Instax banner on September 20th. I’m definitely going to check out the ‘Magnum: A World In Color’ exhibition, too, featuring never-before-seen imagery.

Credit: Luke Davis

For me, the best part of FUJIKINA is that it is this huge gathering of creatives, people from all backgrounds and walks of life coming together to share their passion for photography. I love having the opportunity to surround myself with like-minded individuals and make so many connections, as well as offering my own advice and insights.’

For more on Luke see his website and Instagram feed.