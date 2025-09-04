DxO has announced its PureRAW 5.3 raw processing software, bringing its acclaimed denoising and demosaicing* technology to the latest Fujifilm APS-C cameras – including the X-T5, X-H2 and X100VI. The update is free for users of PureRAW 5, while it costs $79 / £69 for owners of version 3 or 4 to upgrade, or $119 / £109 for a new license.



The company also announced DxO Photo Lab 9, the flagship photo editing software from DxO, featuring AI-powered masking tools, local adjustments for denoising, demosaicing* and lens sharpness optimisation, workflow enhancements. iPhone users now also get support with PhotoLab 9 introducing support for HEIC/HEIF and ProRAW – image formats that iPhones use. A new license costs $239 / £219, while owners of versions 7 or 8 can upgrade for $119 / £109.99.



A 30-day free trial of DxO PhotoLab9 and DxO PureRAW 5.3 is available from the DxO website.



*Demosaicing is the process used to make the colour images you see when processing raw images from digital cameras. It is normally something that happens automatically in-camera, or on your computer as part of the raw processing process. This is generally more difficult with Fujifilm cameras, due to them not using the standard Bayer filter on their sensors.

From DxO: DxO PhotoLab 9 features DeepPRIME pioneering technology that will transform your RAW files beyond what you thought possible. Get noise-free results, vibrant colors, and spectacular detail.

Use DeepPRIME XD2s for your most challenging files, and DeepPRIME XD3 X‑Trans for Fujifilm RAW images. The intensive processing eliminates noise and recovers details from extremely high-ISO RAW files captured in low-light conditions like never before, giving you the true potential of your camera.

Discover DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans – Achieve the true image quality of your Fujifilm camera with the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors. In DxO PureRAW 5.3, this groundbreaking technology emerges from beta and now supports all Fujifilm X-Trans cameras.

New with DxO PhotoLab 9 – Introducing DxO AI Masks, new AI Masks harness the power of artificial intelligence to create smart, pixel-precise selections which can be combined with U Point Technology™ enabling the photographer to make image adjustments faster and easier than ever before. Select the sky, to enhance it, then select different objects with the image to make other image adjustments to achieve the image quality you desire. Photographers can even apply localised noise reduction and lens sharpness to their images to achieve great image fidelity.

DxO has worked on improving the workflow, introducing image stacking, and direct access to the project palette in customise mode. With PhotoLab 9, you get new batch renaming tools giving full control over image file names.

