With just over a week to go to Amateur Photographer’s first-ever Festival of Outdoor Photography, we are profiling some of our key speakers from the four genres represented at the festival: wildlife, landscape, street and travel.

All the speakers have been hand-picked for their amazing work and excellent presentation skills, but for anyone interested in wildlife photography, Tim Flach is an absolute must-see.

Tim Flach – a superb animal photographer and an engaging speaker

Rather than images of creatures out in the wild, Tim specialises in powerful, beautifully executed animal and bird portraits, usually taken in a studio. Tim’s love for magnificent, beautiful, and sometimes downright odd creatures really shines through in his photography, and he also takes a very considered approach to his work, carefully researching the species.

Tim is also passionate about drawing attention to the beauty of endangered species and the need to protect them. He is fascinated by the similarities between animals, birds and humans, which he brings out in his portraiture without the results ever looking contrived or anthropomorphic.

Tim Flach – where and when

In the meantime, here’s a gallery of some of Tim’s stunning work as a curtain raiser.

Flamingo 2021, Birds, C-Type print. © Tim Flach, courtesy Echo Fine Art

Golden snub-nosed monkey, credit: Tim Flach

Hippopotamus Underwater, credit Tim Flach

Saiga, credit Tim Flach

Indian Gharial, credit Tim Flach

Blue-throated Macaw, credit Tim Flach

