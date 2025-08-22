The Environmental Photographer of the Year (EPOTY) competition powered by the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM), supported by Arup, and driving positive impact with Brave Blue World Foundation, returns after a break in 2024, for its 17th year. The competition is open until 28 September and creatives are invited to submit their most compelling environmental stories.

The competition presents inspirational environmental photography from around the world, showcasing thought-provoking photos that celebrate humanity’s ability to adapt and innovate, raising awareness of the issues that put our planet at risk, and highlighting more sustainable approaches.

The competition is free to enter to photographers of all ages from all corners of the globe, welcoming amateur and professional photographers alike. Submissions for the 2025 competition are now open at www.epoty.org.

CIWEM is a charity dedicated to a world in which professionalism and excellence build connections that inspire widespread, impactful water and environmental solutions. EPOTY is the perfect competition to reflect CIWEM’s values and commitment to people, planet and possibilities, as showcased through the visual medium of photography.

The winner of the Environmental Photographer of the Year title receives a £1,000 cash prize and an interview with CIWEM’s Environment Magazine which will be shared on CIWEM’s and EPOTY’s social media channels and websites. Additionally, they will receive a feature article with the Brave Blue World Foundation (BBWF). The winner’s profile will also be promoted on the websites and socials of Arup and BBWF and at BBWF’s global screenings.

This year’s competition features four submission categories that aim to inspire real world solutions to some of our planet’s biggest environmental challenges. Photographers submit their work into the most appropriate category for each of their photos, and all four category winners will be awarded a £500 cash prize.

Black Soldier Fly Farming (I), Maurizio di Pietro (2022)

Categories:

From Source to Sea – working at different scales

This category explores water’s relationship with the land and how we interact with it, as well as the sustainable management of our natural resources more widely.

CIWEM focus area: catchment management, environmentally sensitive and potentially low-carbon solutions to achieve improved water quality, community stewardship, reduced flood risk, and increased water resilience across a catchment area.

Inspired by Nature – fighting back together

This category examines how we learn from and work with nature to manage climate change, water security, water pollution, human wellbeing, biodiversity loss and disaster risk management. These solutions can be inspired by nature and/or encourage nature restoration.

CIWEM focus area: nature-based solutions (NbS), restoring and mimicking natural processes to deliver social, environmental, and economic benefits.

Deluge or Drought – the environment’s changing face

This category investigates the ways in which we are working with existing structures and established land use to minimise damage and enable quick recovery in the face of extreme weather events.

CIWEM focus area: flood resilience and adaptation, reducing the impact of flooding. Showcasing how we anticipate, resist, adapt and transform to prepare for, and mitigate or recover from, flooding.

Models of Stewardship – who, where, and how we benefit

This category asks what our stewardship of water and land looks like and how it relates to social equity and access to water, environmental sustainability, and the economy.

CIWEM focus area: water governance, the political, social, economic, and administrative systems that influence the use and management of water.

Flood Affected Area, Solayman Hossain

Darren Eckford, Director of Learning and Organisational Development at CIWEM said: “We are excited to welcome back our prestigious EPOTY awards. Giving amateur and professional photographers from around the world the opportunity to shine a light on the challenges facing our planet, and for all those living on it, to recognise the part we play in addressing them, contributes directly to our responsibility and work as a royal chartered institution to deliver public benefit. From climate change, water pollution and human wellbeing, to the loss of biodiversity and disaster risk management, the storytelling power of photography informs, educates and engages its audience, forcing us to confront the need for climate action to address the climate emergency and its devastating effect on our people and planet. CIWEM remains committed to ensuring that the 2025 EPOTY competition challenges and inspires those in front of and behind the lens.”

To learn more and to enter the competition, visit www.epoty.org. Entries close on 28 September 2025 and winners will be announced in December.

