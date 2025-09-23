DJI has announced a whole new action camera, the DJI Osmo Nano, DJI’s smallest ever camera, and a new lightweight wearable action camera that is magnetic and designed to use used anywhere, and everywhere. The camera alone weighs just 52g, and comes with an attachable and removable 1.96inch screen, which can also be mounted in both directions for selfie use. Unfortunately it’s not going to be available in the US.

At a glance

Price: from £239 (64GB), £259 (128GB)

Sensor: 1/1.3-inch

Lens: 143-degree field of view, f/2.8

ISO: 100-25600

Screen: 1.96-inch

Video: 4K 60p / 4K 120p

DJI Nano Action camera. Image credit: Matty Graham

From DJI: 23rd September, 2025 – DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Osmo Nano. This lightweight, wearable action camera can be mounted anywhere – from hats and helmets to pet collars – with a dual-sided magnetic design. It is also equipped with a next-gen 1/1.3-inch sensor and a high-performance image processor, offering up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range. Together, the Osmo Nano empowers creators to capture creative, hands-free visuals that are on par with professional cameras.

Effortlessly Wearable – Anywhere You Go

With its ultra-compact design, easy magnetic mounting, and versatile accessory options, Osmo Nano can be mounted anywhere. The smallest of DJI’s action cameras, the Osmo Nano camera weighs just 52g and measures approximately 57mm×29mm×28mm. Offering attachments for headbands, helmets, lanyards, hats, and more, creators can bring the Osmo Nano with them to capture content wherever they go. For water sports and outdoor adventures, the Osmo Nano camera is waterproof up to 10 meters without any additional housing, and, when paired with the Multifunctional Vision Dock, it offers IPX4-rated splash resistance, protecting against sweat, rain, and minor splashes. Shots can also be controlled remotely with the built-in OLED HD touchscreen on the Multifunctional Vision Dock. The perspectives are endless, providing another dimension of creativity and versatility to any video captured.

Image Quality Beyond Imagination

The 1/1.3-inch sensor delivers the best image quality possible for compact action cameras, and the high-performance image processor offers a superior dynamic range of 13.5 stops1 to ensure impressive low-light performance. Osmo Nano captures every scene in crisp detail, with up to 4K/60fps video2 and 4K/120fps slow motion. Osmo Nano’s 143° ultra-wide field of view fits more into every frame, so no part of the moment is ever cropped out. Osmo Nano is the only wearable camera of this size to offer 10-bit and D-Log M color performance. The 10-bit video allows the capture of up to one billion colors and 72% more color space than 8-bit standard video, providing stunning visuals not previously possible with compact action cameras. Meanwhile, the D-Log M mode preserves color and brightness information, offering greater flexibility for post-production and creative editing. In low light conditions, Osmo Nano’s SuperNight mode3 enhances image quality with noise reduction algorithms. For image stabilization, HorizonBalancing maintains the horizon level, correcting tilts within a ±30° range, and RockSteady 3.0 reduces camera shake.

Versatile Dock Supports Remote Control, Battery Charging, and File Transfer

Osmo Nano’s Multifunctional Vision Dock acts as a display screen, a remote photo trigger, a charging station, and a high-speed file transfer station. The magnetic design allows the camera to be mounted to the dock in any direction, making it easy to switch between selfies and portraits. The dock can fast charge the main camera up to 80% battery level in only 20 minutes1. When docked and fully-charged, the camera can record up to 200 minutes of 1080p/24fps video, and the new Endurance mode allows for the recording of up to 60 minutes of 4K/30fps (16:9) video. The Multifunctional Vision Dock features a built-in microSD card slot. It can also connect mobile devices or computers using a PD fast-charging cable for transfers up to 600 MB/s4.

Various Audio Options for Premium Sound

Osmo Nano features dual built-in microphones for stereo recording, delivering clear, vivid audio for an immersive first-person audiovisual experience. OsmoAudio™ Direct Microphone Connection allows users to capture studio-quality sound by connecting the Osmo Nano directly to two DJI microphone transmitters without a receiver5.

Creative Freedom with Flexible Shooting Modes

Creators have a number of Osmo Nano shooting modes and features that offer versatility, interesting composition, and the opportunity to stay in the moment:

Horizontal & Vertical Shooting – easily switch between horizontal and vertical shooting

Auto Recording – set shooting intervals and clip durations for automatic recording

Gesture Control – start shooting with a nod gesture or tapping the device in auto recording mode

Pre-Rec – automatically saves footage from just before the record button is pressed

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo Nano is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

Osmo Nano Standard Combo (64GB) – £239.99 GBP

Includes: Osmo Nano Camera (64GB), Osmo Nano Multifunctional Vision Dock, Osmo Nano Magnetic Hat Clip, Osmo Nano Magnetic Lanyard, Osmo Nano Protective Case, USB-C to USB-C PD Cable (USB 3.1), Osmo Nano Dual-Direction Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount

Osmo Nano Standard Combo (128GB) – £259.99 GBP

Includes: Osmo Nano Camera (128GB), Osmo Nano Multifunctional Vision Dock, Osmo Nano Magnetic Hat Clip, Osmo Nano Magnetic Lanyard, Osmo Nano Protective Case, USB-C to USB-C PD Cable (USB 3.1), Osmo Nano Dual-Direction Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount

A range of mounting options and accessories enhance the Osmo Nano filming experience. Each is sold separately.

Osmo Magnetic Headband

Osmo Dual-Direction Quick-Release Foldable Adapter Mount

Osmo Nano ND Filter Set

Osmo Nano Glass Lens Cover

Osmo Nano Dual-Direction Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount

For more information, please refer to: www.dji.com/nano

