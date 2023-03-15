DJI has announced the new version of their entry-level Mini SE drone, the DJI Mini 2 SE, which DJI highlights as the ‘most affordable big brand entry level drone under 249 grams.’

The DJI Mini 2 SE drone is now available to pre-order from a price of £299 (drone only) or as part of DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo for £419, which adds a carrying case, extra batteries, spare propellers and accessories.

It is expected to be released and will be available to buy on the DJI Store and authorised retailers from 22 March 2023 for $369 / £339 (drone only), or as part of DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo for $519 / £459.

DJI Mini 2 SE Drone Key Features:

Weighs less than 249g

Up to 10km HD Video Transmission

31-Min Max Flight Time

Automatically records and shoots professional-level videos to share directly on social media

One-tap takeoff and landing

From Harrison Cameras:

DJI Mini 2 SE – Make Your Moments Fly

The new SE Drone is the perfect drone for the recreational user, gifting to a friend or if you’re on a limited budget! This drone is the most affordable big brand entry level drone under 249 grams. Relive your best moments with high-quality footage.

Here’s some quick information on this all new Drone:

Creativity, Simplified

Beginner-Friendly

The DJI Fly app comes with clear instructions and easy-to-follow flying tutorials covering all the tips you need to get started.

Take Off/Land with One Tap

Press and hold the takeoff/landing icon, and the aircraft will automatically take off or land.

Stable Hovering

With a combination of GNSS, downward vision, and infrared sensing systems, the aircraft can hover stably in the air.

Return to Home

Smart RTH, Low Battery RTH, and Failsafe RTH give you more confidence and peace of mind during flight.

It’s always a great idea to capture your everyday moments or travels. Bring DJI Mini 2 SE for a unique perspective that makes your moments fly.

Up to 10km HD Video Transmission

Mini 2 SE supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, giving you the ability to fly farther and see clearer.

31-Min Max Flight Time

With a max battery life of 31 minutes, Mini 2 SE grants more than enough time to compose the perfect shot

Light and Portable

Designed for active creators; the compact, lightweight Canon EOS R50 features a Vari-Angle touchscreen, electronic viewfinder and a grip that fits naturally in your hand.

Robust Flying

Mini 2 SE flies steady and reliably and keeps your footage stable even when flying in environments with level-5 winds, up to 38kph

Related articles:

AP Awards 2023 – The best camera, smartphone and drone of the year

Best Drones with Cameras in 2023

The DJI Mini 3: A sub-249g drone ‘ready for adventure‘

Over 80,000 drone IDs exposed by DJI leak

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.