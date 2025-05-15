One of the most prestigious photography awards, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, has been awarded to Lindokuhle Sobekwa for his book I carry Her photo with Me.

The project, deeply personal to Sobekwa aimed to reconnect him with his late sister and the life she had lived. Sobekwa explores the memory of his sister by combining photographs, handwritten notes and family snapshots in the scrapbook-like publication.

From the book: I carry Her photo with Me by Lindokuhle Sobekwa

Shoair Mavlian, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, said the 2025 shortlist “highlights the strength of contemporary photography, with most of the work made in the last decade. Addressing topics of migration, identity, and rethinking historical narratives, these projects all speak to the themes which define our time.”’

The other shortlisted artists all received £5,000. Cristina De Middel, whose work explores the Central American migration route across Mexico, Rahim Fortune‘s book Hardtack, celebrating Black American traditions and culture in the American South, and Tarrah Krajnak’s exhibition Shadowings. A Catalogue of Attitudes for Estranged Daughters, along with the winner Lindokhue Sobekwa is on show at The Photographers’ Gallery until 15 June 2025.

From Cristina de Middel’s runner up portfolio

