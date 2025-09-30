David Bailey, arguably the most famous British photographer of the 20th century and a regular in AP over the years, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards.

‘This honour recognises Bailey’s extraordinary contribution to music photography over the past six decades, celebrating his legendary work and lasting influence on visual culture,’ said the organisers.

While best known for his fashion work and portraits of the great, good and not so good (viz The Krays), Bailey also shot a wide range of musicians during his career, from The Beatles and Rolling Stones to hip hop and Britpop luminaries.

Bailey, born to working class parents in the East End in 1938, bought his first camera during national service in Singapore, before becoming a leading figure at Vogue magazine and a hugely successful freelancer.

The award ceremony for this year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards takes place on October 2, when AP will reveal all the winners.

In the meantime, here is a selection of Bailey’s iconic images of music legends. All images © David Bailey

The Rolling Stones, 1968

Patti Smith, 1978

David Bowie, 1972

Bob Marley

