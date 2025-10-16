Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, and I immediately wondered — could this finally be the portable computer that replaces my editing laptop? At first glance, the new iPad Pro specs read like a photographer’s dream.

The new M5 processor is a serious leap forward. Apple claims 6.7 times faster rendering and 5.6 times faster AI performance compared to the previous M1 version. In practice, that means faster exports in Lightroom and Photoshop, smoother previews in Capture One, and even the ability to run AI-heavy tools like AI video masking or upscaling in DaVinci Resolve.

The improved unified memory bandwidth with 150GB/s allows for seamless multitasking between photo editing software, client previews, and tethered capture sessions. With nearly 30% faster storage read/write speeds, you’re less likely to be waiting around for RAWs to load.

For those of us who shoot tethered, the new N1 networking chip is the cherry on top. It supports Bluetooth 6, Thread, and Wi-Fi 7, allowing faster and more stable wireless connections when shooting tethered or transferring images. And if you’re running an external display on set, the iPad now drives 120Hz monitors; this is also a huge win for video and hybrid shooters.

The new Ultra Retina XDR OLED display offers 1600nits peak brightness for HDR content. And for those who work with colour-managed workflows under demanding lighting conditions, there’s a nano-texture glass option (available for the 1TB and 2TB versions for an additional $100/£100) that reduces glare without compromising on image quality or contrast.

Apple iPad Pro with the new M5 chip. Image credit: Apple

iPadOS 26 introduces tools that make serious editing and workflow management easier than before. Paired with Apple Pencil, it’s a joy for retouching, culling, and annotating proofs with clients on-site. Battery life and charging are also seeing some improvements as fast charge can deliver up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes if you are using the new 40W or 60W adapters, which are sold separately. That’s crucial for a long day of travel or on-location shooting when outlets are scarce.

You get a remarkably slim profile with the 13-inch version measuring only 5.1mm and a compact form factor, with 1.28lb/582g. For those who are keen to cut back on weight, there’s also an 11inch version weighing only 0.98lb/446g. Both versions are sold in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity options.

Apple iPad Pro price and availability

Pre-orders are now open on Apple.com, with devices set to arrive in stores on October 22.

iPad Pro 11in 256GB $999

iPad Pro 11in 512GB $1199

iPad Pro 11in 1TB $1599

iPad Pro 11in 2TB $1999

iPad Pro 13in 256GB $1299

iPad Pro 13in 512GB $1499

iPad Pro 13in 1TB $1899

iPad Pro 13in 2TB $2299

