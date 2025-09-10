Abbey Road Studios have announced the nominees for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards. Over 20,000 images were submitted to this year’s competition, from 30 countries. Two new categories were introduced for 2025 – Portrait and Festivals, and Club Culture (which celebrates images taken in any year). The winners will be announced on 2 October and you have until 23 September to vote in the Music Moment of the Year open award.

Artists included within this year’s nominated images include Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Tyler the Creator, Pulp, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Fontaines D.C., Doja Cat and Burna Boy. We share some of the nominated images below…

Lauren Krohn – Pulp, nominated for Music Moment of the Year supported by Outernet

The MPA partnership with Outernet London has also returned, to exhibit photos from the 2025 Music Photography Awards nominees, within London’s premier immersive entertainment district. The exhibition will be free to attend and runs across 19 to 23 September, with all 40 images from the eight open categories on display in the Now Pop One space, adjacent to Charing Cross Road. Once again, visitors will be able to vote for their favourite photo in the Music Moment of the Year category via Outernet’s world-leading interactive screens.

Voting for Music Moment of the Year is also open on the MPA website from today until 23 September, giving fans across the globe the chance to participate in the awards, while expanding on the MPA aim to gain further widespread recognition of the art of music photography and those behind the lens. Vote here.

Annie Noelker – Benny Blanco, nominated for Portrait

In the open categories, the nominees for Portrait (new for 2025) include previous MPA nominee Alec Castillo (Adam Amran) and Lauren Luxenberg (Central Cee), while nominees in Festivals (new for 2025) include Jez Pennington (Enter Shikari) and Inès Ziouane (J Balvin). Kirby Gladstein (Lana Del Rey) is nominated in Music Moment Of The Year supported by Outernet, alongside Lauren Krohn (Pulp), while Martin (La Dispute) and Melissa Gardner (Lava La Rue) are nominated in Emerging Photographer of the Year, supported by adidas. Jordan Curtis Hughes (Matty Healy) and Lewis Evans (Inhaler) are nominated in Making Music, with Geoffrey Nicholson (Spunk) and Jen Amelia Veitch (Hidden, Manchester) are nominated in Underground Scenes. Previous MPA winner Greg Noire (Doja Cat) is nominated in Live, alongside Phoebe Fox (The Last Dinner Party), while nominees for this year’s guest category, Club Culture include Jason Palmer (Carl Cox) and Jeanie Jean (Slimelight).

Frances Carter – Aubrie Mitchell, nominated for Emerging Photographer of the Year supported by adidas

In the Judges Choice category (chosen by the panel of judges), the nominees are Elliot Hensford (Doechii), Fanny Viguier (Keemy, Karaba, and Brieuc at LA CREOLE), Luis Perez (Tyler the Creator), Michael Drummond (Doja Cat), Phoebe Fox (Robert Smith), Platon (Nile Rodgers), Ronan Park (Lucia & the Best Boys) and Pooneh Ghana with two separate nominations for her work with Fontaines D.C.

Legendary Dutch photographer, filmmaker, and music video director Anton Corbijn as the recipient of this year’s ICON award. Born in Strijen in 1955, Anton Corbijn discovered photography through his love for music while still at high school in the Netherlands. He used his father’s camera for his first photos at an open-air concert in 1972, before moving from stage photography to portrait photography, initially only portraits of musicians. Anton moved to London in 1979 to pursue his love of music and photography and is today widely regarded as one of the most influential photographers both in the world of music and in the world of portraiture photography.

Greg Noire – Doja Cat, nominated for Live Music Lewis Evans – Inhaler, nominated for Making Music Elliot Hensford – Doechii, nominated for Judges Choice Pupat Chenaksara – Charli XCX, nominated for Music Moment of the Year supported by Outernet

