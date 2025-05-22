More recent, higher-end mirrorless and DSLR cameras tend to hold their value well, so if you are looking to free up some cash or upgrade to new gear, don’t miss this special trade-in event organised by Wex Photo Video next month.

Wex Photo Video, a leading photographic retailer with stores across the UK, is running a special Trade In Trade Up event on June 6th. It also offering an extra 10% credit boost.

The retailer explains how it works in more detail below:

Request your trade-in quote online before visiting one of Wex Photo Video’s stores – it’ll save you time on the day.

Take your gear into a Wex store on Friday 6th June. Wex will boost your trade-in value by an extra 10% after inspection.

Note that the offers are valid in Wex stores only, so the offers will not be applicable when solely trading in online. However, to ensure a speedier process at the event you must obtain a quote prior to your visit.

prior to your visit. Full the full terms and conditions of the Trade In Trade Up event, click here.

The reasons for trading in with Wex Photo Video include a price-match promise, where the retailer will aim to match or beat any like-for-like UK quote; a fair price promise, whereby Wex will change your quote if they think it’s worth more; trade-in bonuses and no hidden costs.

Photo credit: Wex Photo Video’s Cambridge store

To ensure you get the best price when trading in, it’s wise to give your kit a cosmetic clean. Whilst camera and lens cleaning won’t affect the value, it does reflect how gear has been treated and shows your item in the best-possible light.