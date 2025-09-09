Late summer the tech community is always abuzz with rumours about the latest iPhone, but the wait is over today as Apple takes the wraps off the much-awaited iPhone 17 series at their Cupertino headquarters in California.

Teasing the event as “Awe dropping” these shiny new apples have to live up to very high expectations as the company is notorious for providing only incremental upgrades between versions – however, they are usually enough to convince hardcore iPhone fans to queue up for a new device.

After introducing the new Photographic Styles and Camera Control button with last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the Android competition was not far behind in releasing models with similar features. As the company faces some challenges thanks to Donald Trump’s tariff wars, will this new series be able to compete against the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Google?

Apple iPhone 17 Air at a glance

$999/£999 – 256GB storage

Sales start 12 September

48MP camera, 26mm, f/1.6 aperture

2x optical zoom

18MP selfie camera

4K video at 60fps

6.5inch screen

A19 chip

The new Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone 17 at a glance

$799/£799 – 256GB storage

Sales start 12 September

48MP wide camera 26mm, f/1.6 aperture, 5x optical zoom

48MP ultrawide camera, 13mm, f/2.2 aperture

18MP selfie camera

4K video at 60fps Dolby Vision

6.3inch screen

A19 PRO chip

Apple iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max at a glance

$1099/£1099 – 256GB storage

Sales start September

48MP wide camera 26mm, f/1.6 aperture

48MP ultrawide camera, 13mm, f/2.2 aperture

48MP telephoto camera, 100mm, f/2.8 aperture, 8x optical zoom

18MP selfie camera

4K video at 120fp, ProRes Log, ACES

6.3/6.9inch screen

A19 PRO chip

Apple iPhone 17 Pro features

Key takeaways

In addition to the three core models the long-rumoured iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, was unveiled too. This exceptionally slim 5.6mm device beats the Samsung Galaxy Edge, which measures 5.8mm. With a 6.5inch screen, it sits between the base iPhone 17 and the bigger Pro Max. While weighing only 165g, it is also lighter than any previous iPhone model.

The base Apple iPhone 17 model features two 48 MP cameras, while the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max received an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera with a larger sensor and an impressive 8x optical zoom, so now all three cameras are backed by a 48MP sensor. The body got a major overhaul too, with a raised camera “plateau” across the top of the device for the Air and Pro versions as well as a completely new forged aluminium body for the 17 Pro/Pro Max.

All four devices are equipped with a camera Control button and 48MP cameras across the board. The selfie cameras are now upgraded to what Apple calls an 18MP “Centre Stage” front camera with a square sensor, which allows for new zoom and rotate options, so you can take selfies in landscape format without having to rotate your phone. No, there’s still no 8K video, but you can record in dual capture video mode, simultaneously recording yourself with the front and what you see with the rear camera. Furthermore, Apple promises an improved ultra-stabilised video capture. The Pro devices also support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronise video across multiple cameras.

Also, for the first time, the screen is now anti-reflective (the like of which we’ve only seen on the Samsung Galaxy S-line before). Apple equipped all four devices with its latest Ceramic Shield 2 screen which is said to provide three times better scratch resistance, and introduced Ceramic Shield to the back of the device instead of glass like in previous models.

While many of these specifications are indeed impressive, we won’t know how these new devices will pass muster until we do a full review. Stay tuned for our more in-depth analysis on the iPhone 17 lineup, including how it stacks up against the previous versions and its Android competitors.

The iPhone 17 series is available for pre-order starting at 1 pm on September 12, with shipments beginning on September 19. For more information, visit apple.com

