New drone brand Antigravity has unveiled its first product, the Antigravity A1, which it claims to be the world’s first 8K, 360° drone. The aircraft is equipped with dual fisheye cameras, one each above and underneath the fuselage. It can then create seamless all-round footage, with the drone itself appearing invisible, thanks to technology borrowed from Insta360.

The drone also employs a new approach to flying, using a motion controller device rather than a conventional controller with a couple of joysticks. The operator wears a VR headset and can fly the drone using simple movements of the controller, based on what they see in the googles. The aim is to make the craft easy to fly, even for non-expert users. However this does mean that in some countries, you won’t legally be allowed to fly the drone without being accompanied by an observer.

The kit will include three components: the drone itself, the motion controller, and the headset. Users can look in any direction while flying the drone, and see whatever the camera is seeing in that direction, even while flying in another. Video is recorded in every direction, allowing any point of view to be framed in post-production.

Antigravity A1 drone in use. Image credit: Antigravity Antigravity A1 drone. Image credit: Antigravity Antigravity A1 headset. Image credit: Antigravity Antigravity A1 motion controller. Image credit: Antigravity

The Antigravity A1 is due to go on public sale in January 2026. As yet, there’s no pricing information available.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

From Antigravity:

Antigravity Unveils A1: The World’s First 8K 360 Drone

Los Angeles – August 14 — Antigravity, a drone brand incubated by Insta360 and third parties, has today unveiled its first product: Antigravity A1, the world’s first drone¹ equipped with 8K 360-degree capture. A1 redefines what drones can do by combining an immersive flying experience with intuitive controls.

360 Capture, Reimagined for Flight

At the heart of Antigravity A1 is a dual-lens camera system that captures everything around it in 360 degrees. The lenses are mounted on the top and bottom of the drone’s fuselage, enabling complete environmental capture with no blind spots.

Advanced stitching technology renders the drone invisible when viewed through the goggles and in the final footage. The result is immersive, clean video that places drone pilots directly inside the scene without distractions.

360 Immersive Flight

A key feature of Antigravity A1 is its unparalleled level of immersion. The drone, the Vision goggles, and the Grip controller work together to enable a new way to explore the skies.

With Antigravity’s unique FreeMotion technology and responsive head tracking, pilots can look freely in any direction while flying the drone using intuitive hand gestures. This separates flying the drone from viewing the surroundings, allowing pilots to look in one direction while flying in another. The result is a level of immersion that makes it feel as if you’re really there — turning Antigravity A1 into a tool for aerial exploration.

The 360 immersion doesn’t end when the drone lands — recorded footage can be viewed in 360 degrees over and over again, letting users discover new angles every time they watch.

Designed for Limitless Creativity

Antigravity A1 is built to fit into everyday life. Its dual-lens setup mirrors the capabilities of Insta360’s popular X Series, making it easy for anyone to capture stunning 8K 360 footage — this time in the sky.

Every angle is recorded, giving creators the power to reframe their footage in post and make sure they never miss a shot. This enables powerful new editing possibilities like dynamic camera moves, Tiny Planet effects, and horizon flips. Creating cinematic FPV-style footage is now more accessible than ever. This technology also allows users to export multiple angles from a single clip in any aspect ratio without losing quality.

Lightweight and Travel-Ready

Weighing only 249g, Antigravity A1 meets regulatory requirements in most countries and regions. It’s the perfect drone for creators, families, travelers, and first-time pilots seeking a powerful yet accessible tool for aerial storytelling. Its compact size makes it easy to pack, carry, and launch in seconds.

A New Standard in Ease of Use and Safety

Antigravity A1 is built with simplicity in mind. Pilots fly using the Grip controller, which responds to natural hand movements, eliminating the need for traditional stick controls. Paired with the Vision goggles, users can freely explore their surroundings in real time with full 360-degree visibility. To ensure that Antigravity A1 is used solely for exploration and storytelling, it includes a payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modifications.

“We didn’t want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly,” said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy — something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative.”

Antigravity A1 Key Features

8K 360-degree capture with top-and-bottom lens configuration.

Compact and lightweight at 249g for license-free flying in most countries and regions.

Invisible drone effect through advanced image stitching.

Intuitive point-to-fly controls with the Grip controller.

360 immersive live view and head tracking via the Vision goggles.

Never miss a shot with easy post-flight reframing and editing.

Safety features including return-to-home and a payload detection system.

Availability

Antigravity A1 is scheduled to launch globally in January 2026. Final pricing, bundle details, and regional availability will be announced closer to launch.

In the meantime, applications are now open for the first-ever Antigravity co-creation project. We’re inviting creators from around the world to join the journey and help shape the future of Antigravity products.

Selected participants will receive a pre-production Antigravity A1 to test, explore, and share their ideas. The best ideas will be integrated into the retail version, and contributors will have a chance to win a share of the US$20,000 reward pool.

Applications are open at www.antigravity.tech.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects. Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, the company will release its first drone in early 2026.