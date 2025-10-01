Adobe has announced Premiere Mobile for iPhone, a new app designed to bring many of the professional video-editing tools from its desktop software to mobile devices.

The app mirrors the layout of Premiere Pro, with a timeline view that supports multiple layers, allowing editors to create more complex sequences on the go. An Android version is still under development.

Adobe says the app has been developed to provide the same precision controls that desktop users are accustomed to, adapted for a touch interface.

AI to the fore

AI-powered generative tools, a core part of the desktop experience, are also available in the mobile version. Users can generate and refine visual elements directly in the app, although not all desktop features have been included at launch. The audio remix function, which extends or shortens tracks, is currently unavailable.

Instead, Adobe has introduced several audio-focused options tailored for mobile use. The app includes a library of royalty-free music and the ability to generate custom sound effects by recording directly into the device.

If you can’t find the sound effect you want, you can just record yourself and generate the sound effect on Premiere Mobile. Photo credit: Adobe

Premiere Mobile also provides a range of preset aspect ratios optimised for different social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Custom aspect ratio creation is not currently supported.

One of the app’s most notable features is project syncing, which allows users to begin editing on a mobile device and continue the same project seamlessly on the desktop version of Premiere Pro.

With Premiere Mobile, Adobe is aiming to extend its flagship video editor beyond the desktop, offering creators a portable solution with familiar tools and workflows.

Editing videos on the go has become a valuable skill and Adobe has just made it fast, free and intuitive. Photo credit: Adobe

From Adobe

SAN JOSE — September 30, 2025 — Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced that the company is bringing its industry-leading Adobe Premiere video editor to mobile in a powerful new iPhone app that empowers creators to make pro-quality video on the go. The Adobe Premiere mobile app makes it fast, free and intuitive for creators to edit their videos with precision editing on a lightning-fast multi-track timeline, produce studio-quality audio with crystal clear voiceovers and perfectly timed AI sound effects, generate unique content and access millions of free multimedia assets, and send work directly to Premiere desktop for fine-tuning further on a larger screen.

The new mobile app offers all the video editing essentials for free, with upgrades available for additional generative credits and storage.

“We’re excited to bring the power of Premiere to creators’ fingertips, delivering pro-level creative control, without the pro-level complexity,” said Mike Polner, vice president, product marketing, creators at Adobe Premiere on iPhone makes it easy for creators to craft and share stories on mobile with studio-quality audio, precise editing tools and stunning visuals, to turn everyday content into polished stories anytime, anywhere.”

Premiere on iPhone brings the best of precision video editing to a new generation of creators and gives seasoned pros a flexible way to edit on the go. The new mobile app accelerates content creation and editing for short films, music videos, YouTube and TikTok content, client work, personal projects and more. Creators can film and edit day-in-the-life vlogs, streamers can clip and share their best live moments, and podcasters can clean up dialogue and add studio-quality sound effects anytime, anywhere.

Powerful Editing Capabilities, Now at Every Creator’s Fingertips

The Adobe Premiere mobile app offers access to powerful mobile editing tools and helps creators work seamlessly across surfaces with the flexibility to start their editing projects on the go and finish on desktop for precision editing in Premiere Pro.

Powerful editing capabilities in the mobile app include:

End-to-end editing tools that bring full creative control right from your phone, like an unlimited, lightning-fast multi-track timeline, 4K HDR editing, frame-accurate editing, bold, animated captions, smooth speed and motion effects and instant background removal.

AI audio tools for studio-quality sound, including Enhance Speech for crystal clear voiceovers, and

Generative Sound Effects for perfectly-timed sound elements.

Generate unique assets with Adobe’s commercially safe generative AI from AI-powered stickers to seamless background expansion and image-to-video creation.

Edit at the speed of inspiration with fast, responsive performance built natively for iOS, simple media management, and a distraction-free, watermark-free experience.

Vast libraries of free creative assets, including millions of stickers, images, Adobe fonts, and royalty-free music tracks to make your content pop.

One-tap exports to every major social platform, from TikTok and YouTube Shorts to Instagram and beyond, including the ability to resize your video for each platform and always keep the main action in frame.

Pricing and Availability

Premiere on iPhone is generally available worldwide in the App Store today. Premiere on Android is in development. Premiere on iPhone is a free app with powerful mobile editing tools for all users. Upgrade plans are available for additional storage or generative AI credits.