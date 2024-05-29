Abbey Road Studios have announced this year’s Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards competition is open for submissions! Entry is free and open from today until 18 July. Categories include Music Moment of the Year and Undiscovered Photographer of the Year.

The results will be announced at the legendary studios in an awards ceremony on 3rd October 2024. This year’s judging planel includes Rankin, Raven B Varona, Pooneh Ghana, Beth Ditto, Moses Boyd, Sam Rockman and more!

From Abbey Road Studios: Today (Thursday 30 May), London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios announces that the prestigious annual Abbey Road Music Photography Awards is now open for submissions. A competition set on the international stage, empowering, championing and showcasing a global community of music photographers, the MPAs is now in its third year and remains the only global music photography awards. The winners will be unveiled and celebrated at an official ceremony on 3 October hosted at Abbey Road.

The MPAs was born from a desire to support photography talent across the world and to shine a light on the images that create and shape culture and will define music iconography for generations to come. Abbey Road Studios itself is the location of one the most iconic music images of all time – as evidenced by the queues of people waiting to have their photo taken on that zebra crossing each day.

The MPAs is a free to enter competition, open to all. The 2023 Awards attracted over 16,000 entries from 30 different countries, 1.5 million visitors to an exhibition at London’s Outernet and saw several of the winners going on to secure high profile shoots and opportunities as a result of being nominated. With a platform of its own and providing year-round networking and educational opportunities for the global photography community to engage with, the MPAs has become much more than a one-night ceremony. From expert advice, free panel talks, portfolio reviews and practical workshops, to a week-long outdoor exhibition at London’s leading multi-media space, Outernet, and regional events across the UK, Abbey Road Studios is committed to supporting the creative community and photographers of all levels.

Stormzy Image credit: Ashley Verse

Sally Davies, Managing Director at Abbey Road Studios said: “At Abbey Road Studios, we are dedicated to the artistry and impact of music photography. Through hosting the annual Music Photography Awards, we celebrate this vibrant art form and the talented individuals behind the lens. Our mission is not only to showcase their incredible work, but also to nurture and create meaningful opportunities for emerging photographers. We are proud to support this creative community, helping to bring their unique visions and voices to the forefront of the music industry.”

Entry is free via the MPA website here and open from today until 18 July. Prizes include mentoring with industry experts including Rankin and Sacha Lecca, exhibitions and practical photo shoot opportunities.

The 2024 judging panel is a veritable line up of powerhouses from across the creative industries. Lead by founding MPA judge, the renowned British photographer, publisher and film director Rankin (Madonna, Bjork, Miley Cyrus) the panel includes U.S. photographers Raven B Varona (Adele) and Pooneh Ghana (Olivia Rodrigo, Beck, The Strokes), British photographers Ashley Verse (Stormzy, Pusha T, Tom Grennan) and Sam Rockman (Olivia Rodrigo, English Teacher, Bklava), Vanity Fair’s editor of Creative Development David Friend, Abbey Road’s first ever Artist In Residence Jordan Rakei, Gossip frontwoman and fashion icon Beth Ditto, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, Mercury nominated jazz musician Moses Boyd, artist and drag queen Bimini and Decca Records Director of A&R Rachel Holmberg. Acclaimed photographer Simon Wheatley will join the judging panel for the Underground Scenes category. This esteemed panel will debate the winners of each category coming to a mutual decision for each award.

There are six categories open to all and three categories with the winners nominated and chosen by the judging panel.

The Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards categories are:

Open for submissions:

● Undiscovered Photographer of the Year (Supported by Adidas)

● Music Moment of the Year (Supported by Outernet and voted for by the public)

● Live Music Award

● Underground Scenes Award

● Making Music Award

● Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool

Invited Categories (nominated and chosen by the judging panel):

● Portrait

● Editorial

● ICON

Lead judge Rankin said: “Now in our third year, I’m incredibly excited to see what we can expect from the 2024 entrants. The quality of photography from last year’s entrants was extremely impressive, and I’m sure that this year will raise the bar even higher. We want to find and recognise the emerging, undiscovered and established talent that exists in music photography, as well as shine a light on photographers of all backgrounds. Once again, I will be giving one photographer the opportunity to win a day’s mentorship with me on a shoot.”

Ahead of the judging day, a shortlist is created by a committee of photography experts. The shortlisting panel is headed up by Sacha Lecca (Rolling Stone U.S.), photographers Charlotte Patmore (Sam Fender, Clairo, i-D & CRACK), Katy Cummings (You Me At Six, The Hunna & NME), Phoebe Fox (Blur, The Strokes, Madison Beer, BBC) and Anthony Pham, the winner of Music Moment Of The Year Award at the 2023 MPAs.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.