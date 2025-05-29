Abbey Road Music Photography Awards (MPA), a free competition founded by the world’s most famous recording studio, is now open for submissions. MPA is the first of its kind in supporting music photographers and showcasing the year’s most iconic images related to music. Since its inception four years ago, the number of entrants has steadily increased, prompting the organisers to expand the purpose of MPA recognising talent and created the Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator that supports the next generation of music photographers with development, mentorship and opportunities.

2024 Live Music Award winner Francis Mancini’s photo of Darren Styles.

After popular demand, a dedicated Portrait and Festival option were added, so you can now enter in eight categories: Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet, Emerging Photographer of the Year sponsored by adidas, Making Music, Underground Scenes, Live Music and this year’s guest category Club Culture which accepts photos taken in any year, in contrast with the other categories where images must be taken during the yourse of 2024.

There are also two invited categories, Judges’ Choice, which selects an image for its outstanding creativity and ICON, celebrating an exceptional photographer for their impact and contribution to the art of music photography.

The competition is completely free and open to photographers from all over the world, regardless of experience. Prizes include an exhibition in the Top Two space at Outernet London, a photography development prize from adidas and mentoring with Rankin alongside Sacha Lecca, Simon Wheatley and more. In addition, each category winner will receive a unique MPA winners’ trophy.

In 2024 Adrien H. Tillman secured the Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool award with his photo of legendary American saxophone player Billy Harper

Judging panel is brimming with established photographers, musicians and creatives, like Rankin, co-founder of the MPA, Nile Rodgers, DJO/Joe Kerry, Scarlet Page, Dimitri from Paris, Eric Burton (black Pumas), Bolade Banjo, Janette Beckman, Tom Pallant, Shot by Nee, Julia Cumming (Sunflower Bean) and Simon Wheatley.

Entries now open until 28 July 2025, winners announced on 2 October at Abbey Road Studios.

For more information on this year’s MPA and to enter, please visit the Abbey Road Music Photography website.

